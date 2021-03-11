Anzeige
11.03.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF PRIVANET GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE  11 MARCH 2021  SHARES

THE SHARES OF PRIVANET GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Privanet Group Oyj observation status on
the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a)
article (vii)). 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(vii) any other
circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the
Issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market". 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
