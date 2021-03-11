Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF PRIVANET GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 11 MARCH 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF PRIVANET GROUP OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Privanet Group Oyj observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vii)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(vii) any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the Issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260