ITM AG today announced that the company will present a poster describing the clinical trial design for its ongoing phase III trial COMPETE for their lead candidate, no-carrier-added Lutetium-177-Edotreotide (n.c.a. 177Lu-Edotreotide), a Targeted Radionuclide Therapy for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting on April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021.

The e-poster website will be launched on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8.30am ET and will remain available for viewing until Monday, June 21, 2021. Please see below for details on the poster abstract.

Session Category: Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress

Title: COMPETE Phase III Trial Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) with 177Lu-Edotreotide vs. Everolimus in Progressive GEP-NET

Authors: J.R. Strosberg, A. M. Avram, C. Mari Aparici, M. Wahba

Presenter: Mona Wahba, MD, Deputy CMO at ITM

Abstract Number: CT254

COMPETE is an international, prospective, randomized, controlled, open-label, multicenter phase III clinical trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy with n.c.a. 177Lu-Edotreotide compared to targeted molecular therapy with Everolimus in patients with inoperable, progressive, somatostatin receptor-positive (SSTR) neuroendocrine tumors of gastroenteric or pancreatic origin (GEP-NETs).

ITM Isotopen Technologien München

ITM, a radiopharmaceutical biotech company founded in 2004, is dedicated to providing the most precise cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostics to meet the needs of patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM is advancing a broad pipeline combining its superior radioisotopes with targeting molecules to create precision oncology treatments. ITM is leveraging its leadership and nearly two decades of radiopharma expertise combined with its worldwide network to enable nuclear medicine to reach its full potential for helping patients live longer and better.

