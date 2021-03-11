Or Lenchner outlined the importance of establishing a responsible data collection blueprint at Institute for Government (IfG) 'Data Bites' event

Or Lenchner, CEO of Luminati Networks, a leading online data collection company, called on government agencies and public sector leaders to drive ethical data collection processes at an Institute for Government (IfG) event last week The online event, part of a monthly series that brings together top data experts from across UK Government agencies, was held on 3rd March.

Lenchner's presentation to the 'Getting things done with data in Government' panel discussion set out three key principles to be bound into all ethical data collection frameworks:

Transparency or commitment to be transparent: guided by an organisation's methodology and/or working culture, key to demonstrating trustworthiness Defining and establishing a working ethical code: focused on defining cases that cross ethical 'red lines' and allowing decisions to be made irrespective of financial concerns Compliance monitoring: deploying a comprehensive and strict compliance system backed by independent external auditing to test and verify security elements

The discussion was chaired by Gavin Freeguard, an IfG Associate who advises politicians and officials across the UK Government on data issues. Lenchner spoke alongside three figures leading significant data projects across UK Government agencies:

Laura Sandys CBE, Chair of the Energy Digitalisation Taskforce , presenting on "how digitalisation should reshape energy"

, presenting on "how digitalisation should reshape energy" Samantha Riley, Deputy Director of Intensive Support, NHS England, and NHS Improvement , who gave an overview of work she is leading on "making data count"

, who gave an overview of work she is leading on "making data count" Ian Grimstead and Li Chen, Senior Data Scientists at the Data Science Campus, Office for National Statistics, who shared their experience of a project utilising data in "estimating vehicle and pedestrian activity from town and city traffic cameras"

"Events such as Data Bites play an essential role in sharing knowledge amongst the leading practitioners in the technology space. We look forward to continuing to share our data-driven expertise and experience", said Or Lenchner, CEO of Luminati Networks. "This is an important time for the UK Government as it begins to implement the National Data Strategy (NDS) it published last year. We strongly support the UK Government's ambition set out in the NDS and will be working in partnership with a range of organisations to advance it over the coming months", Lenchner concluded.

Additional resources:

To watch the recorded "Data Bites #17: Getting things done with data in government" on 3rd March 2021: https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/events/data-bites-17

To read Luminati Network's entire response to DCMS consultation on UK National Data Strategy: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EXRfqveJ-uhbZKylWFPUXotWnfjB9ufo/view

