The Austrian motorway company Asfinag is planning to power, with solar-plus-storage, all its maintenance facilities. These installations are planned to power the stations at night and in the event of a grid failure.From pv magazine Germany Off-grid solar and mini-grids are generally associated with rural electrification projects in countries with weak power networks and in locations that are difficult to reach in terms of logistics and transport in Asia, Africa or the Americas. This kind of project, however, may also be beneficial for special applications in countries with strong energy systems. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...