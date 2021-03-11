In the month of February, the solar industry witnessed a decline, writes Jesse Pichel of ROTH Capital Partners. Increasing prices throughout the supply chain and forced labor concerns from China spelled headwinds for the solar industry, but the decline can also be viewed as a healthy correction, following historic highs in January.From pv magazine 03/2021 The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), an exchange-traded fund that tracks solar and renewable energy companies, decreased 10.5% in February, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 1.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Within the solar ...

