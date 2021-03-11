Leader in energy transmission and distribution uses the platform by TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH) for transparency and payment security

PFISTERER group is a family business with headquarters in Winterbach, Germany. Its network of production sites and sales branches spans the whole globe. PFISTERER produces components and end-to-end solutions for highly sensitive interfaces in modern power networks. It was founded in 1921 and employs more than 2,100 people as of today. Last year, PFISTERER decided to introduce a cloud-based payments platform for maximum transparency and security in corporate payments. To find the right solution, PFISTERER was supported by Schwabe, Ley Greiner (SLG), a consulting firm specialized in treasury management, who had also assisted PFISTERER before. In the end, TIS was chosen as the leading technology solution.

The new solution will replace an existing payment system which requires PFISTERER to work with a range of different e-banking tools. All payments will be then automated and executed from a single unified platform. The TIS solution also integrates well with PFISTERER's current Treasury Management System. The synergy of the two will allow for a fast ROI, since payment data can be utilized immediately across the systems.

"We chose TIS after thorough market observation and comparison to other products. Compared to its competitors, the solution has a much broader functionality and usability. It meets our needs by far the best," explains Jochen Gückel, Treasurer at PFISTERER. TIS also convinced PFISTERER with its high degree of flexibility: TIS can integrate a broad range of different payment data generating systems. Centralization and automation of payment flows, therefore, is simple. The look and feel of the user interface also contributed to the decision for TIS.

Joerg Wiemer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at TIS: "Payment security is a crucial issue for global companies. That is why many of them have already introduced TIS. Our solution can provide effective protection: it offers a central overview and full transparency over bank relationships and payment related activities, and end-to-end processes in payments and account management. We are happy to welcome PFISTERER to the TIS family."

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of "Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" for 2019, 2020 und 2021. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.

