Infinite Ore Corp.: Infinite Ore Begins Drilling on Eastern Vision Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of February 17th, it has begun its 2,500 meter drill program on the Confederation North property within its Eastern Vision Project. The project is located south-east of Red Lake Ontario and east of the high-grade gold discovery of Great Bear Resources Ltd. The program will test gold, copper, and silver anomalies from its recent Spaciotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey conducted on portions of the Confederation North property (see Figure 1).

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "We are excited to see the drills turning on the Confederation North property and are anxious to see the results. Access to the property and logistics are very good and so I anticipate an efficient drilling program."

Figure 1: Map of SGH anomalies and planned drill holes of the Confederation North property, Eastern Vision Project.

The Company is earning into the Eastern Vision Project which consists of the Fredart, Garnet Lake, Confederation North, and Confederation South properties. Past exploration has focused on VMS targets within the Confederation Lake assemblage near Red Lake, Ontario. The Garnet Lake properties hold 43-101-compliant inferred mineral resources of 2.1 million tonnes grading 5.78% Zn, 0.72% Cu, 19.5 g/t Ag, and 0.6 g/t Au. The Fredart property contains an historical resource of 386,200 tonnes grading 1.56% Cu and 33.6 g/t Ag*.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

* The estimates presented above are treated as historic information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of the NI-43-101 Instrument such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company has not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"J.C. St-Amour"

J.C. St-Amour, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Infinite Ore Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634877/Infinite-Ore-Begins-Drilling-on-Eastern-Vision-Project