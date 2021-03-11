Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Extreme Zugewinne: Folgt nach dem Mut die große Belohnung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N609 ISIN: CA77683B1076 Ticker-Symbol: 2OJ 
Tradegate
10.03.21
15:38 Uhr
0,268 Euro
-0,014
-4,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2720,29811:58
0,2720,29808:14
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2021 | 12:08
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roscan Gold Corporation: Roscan Gold Continues to Expand and Upgrade the Kandiole North Discovery with a 2,000m Strike Length and 92m Depth that Remains Open. Intersects 4.13gpt over 10m and 5.43gpt over 7m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the positive drill results at the Kandiole North discovery where the mineralized zone is expanding in size. (Figure 1 and Figure 2). We continue to increase depth extension and strike length at Kandiole North with high-grade intercepts and the mineralized zones remain open. We have extended gold mineralization down to 92m depth at Kandiole North (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

The Kandiole North (KN1) gold mineralization trend appears to extend for 8km to Moussala (MO1) (Figures 1 & 2) and Kandiole North (KN2) gold mineralization trend appears to extend for 6km to Kabaya (Figures 1 & 2). Drilling at Kabaya is ongoing with the aim to connect these targets and expand its current dimensions. Both Kabaya, Kandiole North and Moussala remains open along strike and depth.

The mineralized corridor trends N020 with steep easterly dips but within the corridor, there are E-W domains with steep north dipping quartz veins that carry the best gold grades (Figure 6). On the section (Figure 3), the mineralization appears to dip 45° NE but if these intersections correspond to E-W domains (Figure 7), then true widths are in the order of 20m and 10m for the two zones interpreted and dips are about 65°N.

Drilling Highlights:

KANDIOLE NORTH - DD AND RC Holes

  • 6.67 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole RCKAN21-010 from 116m (End of hole)
    • Including 21.9 gpt gold over 1m from 117m
  • 5.43 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCKAN21-003 from 69m
    • Including 21.9 gpt gold over 1m from 73m
  • 4.13 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole RCKAN21-002 from 90m
    • Including 25.8 gpt gold over 1m from 92m
    • And 3.13 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCKAN21-002 from 50m
    • Including 12.0 gpt gold over 1m from 52 m
  • 2.60 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole RCKAN21-011 from 27m
    • And 1.91 gpt gold over 11m from drill hole RCKAN21-011 from 65m
    • Including 10.0 gpt gold over 1m from 72m

KANDIOLE NORTH (KN1) AC

  • 9.30 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-1223 from 14m
    • Including 18.0 gpt gold over 2m from 16m
  • 4.28 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole ACKAN20-1233 from 8m
  • 3.37 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole ACKAN20-842 from 30m
    • Including 15.7 gpt gold over 1m from 31m

KANDIOLE NORTH (KN4) - AC Holes

  • 4.91 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-1380 from 10m (End of hole)

KANDIOLE NORTH (Regional)

  • 9.79 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-1105 from 10m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, president and CEO, stated, "Kandiole North has been returning some great results and shaping up to be a key deposit for resource definition with 2km strike length and 92m depth and remains open for further expansion along strike and at depth. Numerous holes ended in mineralization clearly showing the potential at depth. We are confident that this resource will play a crucial role in adding significant value to our company building on top of our flagship discoveries of Mankouke South and Kabaya.

The continued drilling success on our numerous regional targets is proving the potential to add ounces from multiple targets on our large land package. We are also seeing encouraging results from our other regional discoveries made in late 2020 including Walia and Moussala North and we look forward to providing updates on those in the near future as more assays become available.

The potential for numerous mineralized corridors on the property over long strike lengths is being further validated by our recent regional exploration success and step-out drilling outside of Mankouke South with hole 89 released earlier this week, we are looking forward to sharing the full results of our extensive geophysics survey in the coming weeks which will further show the clear regional potential for a multi-million oz mining camp at Kandiole."

Figure 1: Plan View of the Regional Targets

Figure 2: Plan View of the Major Trends on our Regional Targets

Figure 2a: Plan View showing high grades at Kandiole North with Strike Length 2km

Figure 3: Cross Section at Kandiole North Depicting the Depth Potential

Figure 4: Cross Section at Kandiole North Depicting the Depth Potential

  • At Kandiole North we continue to hit very good grades and increase the dimensions of the targets. Hole RCKAN21-002 when coupled with previously high-grade drill holes, shows the persistent nature of the resource and in fresh rock. Figures 3 and 4 clearly shows the mineralized zone remains open at depth.

Figure 5: Geophysics data showing the major structure on Kandiole Project

  • We are continuing to drill our flagship projects namely Mankouke South and Kabaya, and drilling is also continuing on regional targets which are giving us some excellent results. - it is anticipated we will follow up on expanding and growing key targets.

Geology

The gold mineralization at Kandiole Project is located approximately 25km east of the Fekola mine (B2Gold Corp.). Gold mineralization in Kandiole Project occurs within hydrothermally altered and sheared metasediments of the Kofi formation which include greywacke, limestone and diamictite.

KANDIOLE KN1

Kandiole North has been upgraded from target status to a confirmed zone of mineralization where continuity both along strike and to depth exists. We will continue to drill to build on this mineralization from the initial round of drilling. KN1 alteration in the mineralized saprolite suggests a disseminated pyrite + quartz vein deposit (Figure 5).

Figure 6: Drill Core Photo at Kandiole North Showing High Grades (DDKAN20-001)

Figure 7: Small Scale Miners at Kandiole North

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

The drilling contracts were awarded to Target Drilling SARL and Geodrill, who both employ multi-purpose (AC/RC/DD) rig and AC rigs, at the Kandiole Project. The AC drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals.

The samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities in Bamako and in Abidjan, Ivory Coast with fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights of Kandiole North (March 11, 2021)

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

gpt Au

Comment

KANDIOLE NORTH DD AND RC - KN1

Saprolite unless otherwise noted

DDKAN20-001

60.4

67.4

7

1.31

74.4

75.4

1

6.84

78.4

79.4

1

0.97

84.4

86.4

2

5.49

including

85.4

86.4

1

10.1

89.4

91.4

2

2.81

94.4

95.4

1

0.51

104.4

105.4

1

0.63

DDKAN20-002

32.5

33.5

1

0.64

54.5

59.5

5

1.21

66.5

67.5

1

1.24

70.5

71.5

1

0.90

74.5

77.5

3

1.33

80.5

81.5

1

0.50

109.5

110.5

1

0.52

127.5

128.5

1

0.55

DDKAN20-003

NSR

DDKAN21-004

9.0

10.0

1

5.55

19.0

20.0

1

1.28

Assays pending from 22m

38.0

39.0

1

0.57

RCDDKAN21-05

188.4

189.4

1

0.88

FRESH

Assays pending starting 291m to EOH at 320m

RCKAN21-001

50.0

51.0

1

4.73

73.0

74.0

1

1.64

RCKAN21-002

9.0

10.0

1

0.72

50.0

57.0

7

3.13

including

52.0

53.0

1

12.0

82.0

83.0

1

1.09

86.0

87.0

1

0.72

90.0

100.0

10

4.13

including

92.0

93.0

1

25.8

RCKAN21-003

12.0

19.0

7

1.07

34.0

35.0

1

0.77

36.0

37.0

1

0.54

50.0

52.0

2

3.89

59.0

62.0

3

1.22

69.0

76.0

7

5.43

including

73.0

74.0

1

21.9

81.0

82.0

1

0.60

119.0

120.0

1

1.40

END OF THE HOLE

RCKAN21-004

2.0

30.0

28

0.74

92.0

93.0

1

0.66

111.0

112.0

1

0.56

RCKAN21-005

119

120

1

1.26

END OF THE HOLE

RCKAN21-006

1.0

2.0

1

0.85

LAT

64.0

65.0

1

0.98

RCKAN21-007

38.0

39.0

1

0.57

RCKAN21-008

98.0

100.0

2

1.37

106.0

110.0

4

4.50

including

106.0

107.0

1

16.0

RCKAN21-010

44.0

45.0

1

0.57

91.0

92.0

1

0.99

101.0

102.0

1

0.67

110.0

111.0

1

3.17

116.0

120.0

4

6.67

END OF THE HOLE

including

117.0

118.0

1

21.9

RCKAN21-011

0.0

2.0

2

1.04

12.0

14.0

2

0.62

27.0

36.0

9

2.60

45.0

47.0

2

0.97

53.0

56.0

3

0.61

65.0

76.0

11

1.91

including

72.0

73.0

1

10.0

87.0

93.0

6

1.95

104.0

105.0

1

0.55

111.0

114.0

3

1.93

RCKAN21-012

74.0

75.0

1

0.50

76.0

77.0

1

0.60

RCKAN21-013

15.0

16.0

1

3.56

68.0

69.0

1

0.70

93.0

94.0

1

2.18

105.0

106.0

1

1.10

108.0

109.0

1

0.59

RCKAN21-014

13.0

14.0

1

2.13

117.0

118.0

2

1.05

KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN1

ACKAN20-814

1.0

3.0

2

1.4

LAT

8.0

10.0

2

0.72

LAT

29.0

30.0

1

0.81

33.0

39.0

6

1.83

ACKAN20-840

26.0

27.0

1

0.79

ACKAN20-841

19.0

20.0

1

0.78

47.0

48.0

1

0.82

ACKAN20-842

1.0

2.0

1

2.48

LAT

12.0

13.0

1

0.58

30.0

38.0

8

3.37

including

31.0

32.0

1

15.7

41.0

42.0

1

1.21

ACKAN20-843

11.0

15.0

4

0.54

40.0

41.0

1

0.57

ACKAN20-929

8.0

10.0

2

1.03

ACKAN20-930

16.0

18.0

2

0.63

ACKAN20-937

40.0

42.0

2

0.64

ACKAN20-938

16.0

18.0

2

3.86

ACKAN20-939

6.0

8.0

2

0.77

16.0

18.0

2

0.64

ACKAN20-940

28.0

30.0

2

0.86

ACKAN20-1000

18.0

20.0

2

0.54

ACKAN20-1212

10.0

12.0

2

0.68

ACKAN20-1221

0.0

6.0

6

0.64

LAT

ACKAN20-1223

14.0

18.0

4

9.30

including

16.0

18.0

2

18.0

22.0

24.0

2

1.11

30.0

32.0

2

0.68

ACKAN20-1224

6.0

12.0

6

0.92

44.0

48.0

4

2.36

ACKAN20-1225

6.0

14.0

8

1.26

38.0

48.0

10

1.71

including

38.0

40.0

2

5.74

ACKAN20-1226

40.0

46.0

6

1.00

ACKAN20-1227

8.0

12.0

4

1.49

16.0

20.0

4

0.59

ACKAN20-1228

40.0

42.0

2

1.73

ACKAN20-1230

28.0

30.0

2

0.64

ACKAN20-1231

48.0

50.0

2

0.95

END OF THE HOLE

ACKAN20-1233

8.0

14.0

6

4.28

18.0

20.0

2

1.36

32.0

34.0

2

0.73

42.0

44.0

2

4.01

ACKAN20-1234

0.0

2.0

2

2.03

LAT

12.0

14.0

2

0.79

ACKAN20-1244

0.0

2.0

2

1.57

LAT

ACKAN20-1246

18.0

20.0

2

1.28

26.0

28.0

2

0.51

46.0

48.0

2

1.72

ACKAN20-1250

14.0

16.0

2

1.12

ACKAN20-1257

48.0

50.0

2

0.54

END OF THE HOLE

ACKAN20-1262

14.0

16.0

2

0.51

28.0

30.0

2

3.96

ACKAN20-1301

26.0

28.0

2

0.61

ACKAN20-1307

36.0

38.0

2

0.95

ACKAN20-1308

16.0

18.0

2

0.62

ACKAN20-1316

26.0

28.0

2

0.55

ACKAN20-1318

20.0

22.0

2

1.14

34.0

36.0

2

0.89

ACKAN20-1333

26.0

28.0

2

1.01

ACKAN20-1334

6.0

8.0

2

0.51

38.0

42.0

4

2.69

ACKAN20-1335

32.0

34.0

2

0.84

ACKAN20-1336

8.0

10.0

2

1.38

KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN2

ACKAN20-1121

26.0

28.0

2

0.87

ACKAN20-1123

12.0

14.0

2

0.94

28.0

40.0

12

1.17

ACKAN20-1124

0.0

2.0

2

1.29

LAT

22.0

26.0

4

0.82

36.0

46.0

10

0.69

ACKAN20-1125

6.0

8.0

2

0.96

LAT

44.0

50.0

6

1.05

END OF THE HOLE

ACKAN20-1126

4.0

6.0

2

0.50

LAT

22.0

24.0

2

0.93

ACKAN20-1178

42.0

44.0

2

0.61

ACKAN20-1179

42.0

44.0

2

0.55

48.0

50.0

2

2.89

END OF THE HOLE

ACKAN20-1180

32.0

34.0

2

0.63

46.0

48.0

2

0.69

ACKAN20-1183

20.0

22.0

2

1.79

ACKAN20-1184

14.0

16.0

2

0.85

36.0

38.0

2

0.94

42.0

44.0

2

0.65

ACKAN20-1186

28.0

30.0

2

0.67

40.0

42.0

2

1.91

ACKAN20-1218

16.0

18.0

2

0.59

ACKAN20-1219

10.0

22.0

12

0.72

KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN4

ACKAN20-1375

20.0

22.0

2

0.97

ACKAN20-1380

10.0

14.0

4

4.91

END OF THE HOLE

ACKAN20-1381

8.0

14.0

6

1.67

END OF THE HOLE

KNR (REGIONAL)

ACKAN20-800

22.0

24.0

2

0.76

ACKAN20-874

6.0

8.0

2

0.93

ACKAN20-880

34.0

36.0

2

0.79

ACKAN20-884

20.0

24.0

4

1.03

48.0

50.0

2

0.75

END OF THE HOLE

ACKAN20-917

22.0

24.0

2

2.74

ACKAN20-968

18.0

20.0

2

0.81

ACKAN20-974

2.0

4.0

2

0.78

LAT

ACKAN20-1063

8.0

10.0

2

1.52

ACKAN20-1105

10.0

12.0

2

9.79

ACKAN20-1128

20.0

22.0

2

0.53

ACKAN20-1133

42.0

44.0

2

1.00

ACKAN20-1152

28.0

30.0

2

0.65

ACKAN20-1167

42.0

44.0

2

1.94

ACKAN20-1265

22.0

26.0

4

1.70

ACKAN20-1266

30.0

32.0

2

0.94

ACKAN20-1269

14.0

16.0

2

0.51

ACKAN20-1270

14.0

22.0

8

0.60

ACKAN20-1312

16.0

18.0

2

0.74

ACKAN20-1355

30.0

32.0

2

0.55

ACKAN20-1356

12.0

16.0

4

1.42

Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kandiole North (March 11, 2021)

Hole ID

X Collar

Y Collar

Z Collar

Section

AZM

DIP

KANDIOLE NORTH DD AND RC RESULTS - KN1

DDKAN20-001

261960

1386701

189

1386700

270

-50

DDKAN20-002

261920

1386601

188

1386600

270

-50

DDKAN20-003

261580

1385850

199

1385850

300

-50

DDKAN21-004

262031

1386700

191

1386700

270

-50

RCDDKAN21-005

262029

1386700

191

1386700

270

-50

RCKAN21-001

262109

1387004

173

245

-50

RCKAN21-002

262049

1386872

179

245

-50

RCKAN21-003

262004

1386851

180

245

-50

RCKAN21-004

261959

1386830

186

245

-50

RCKAN21-005

262059

1386984

164

245

-50

RCKAN21-006

262014

1386963

183

245

-50

RCKAN21-007

262030

1386756

183

245

-50

RCKAN21-008

261985

1386735

190

245

-50

RCKAN21-010

261942

1386602

193

245

-50

RCKAN21-011

261897

1386581

191

245

-50

RCKAN21-012

262010

1386527

167

245

-50

RCKAN21-013

261962

1386506

203

245

-50

RCKAN21-014

261920

1386485

209

245

-50

KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN1

ACKAN20-814

261910

1386649

189

1386650

270

-50

ACKAN20-840

261944

1386601

197

1386600

270

-50

ACKAN20-841

261921

1386601

188

1386600

270

-50

ACKAN20-842

261896

1386598

186

1386600

270

-50

ACKAN20-843

261871

1386599

189

1386600

270

-50

ACKAN20-929

261560

1386048

211

1386050

270

-50

ACKAN20-930

261532

1386049

213

1386050

270

-50

ACKAN20-937

261820

1386149

185

1386150

270

-50

ACKAN20-938

261795

1386145

184

1386150

270

-50

ACKAN20-939

261775

1386150

183

1386150

270

-50

ACKAN20-940

261750

1386155

178

1386150

270

-50

ACKAN20-1000

261508

1385600

201

1385600

270

-50

ACKAN20-1212

261708

1385803

208

1385800

270

-50

ACKAN20-1221

261922

1386849

177

1386850

270

-50

ACKAN20-1223

261972

1386848

182

1386850

270

-50

ACKAN20-1224

261996

1386849

178

1386850

270

-50

ACKAN20-1225

262025

1386849

184

1386850

270

-50

ACKAN20-1226

262053

1386848

185

1386850

270

-50

ACKAN20-1227

262076

1386847

189

1386850

270

-50

ACKAN20-1228

262099

1386847

188

1386850

270

-50

ACKAN20-1230

261998

1387002

179

1387000

270

-50

ACKAN20-1231

262023

1387002

178

1387000

270

-50

ACKAN20-1233

262074

1386942

179

1386950

270

-50

ACKAN20-1234

262098

1387007

170

1387000

270

-50

ACKAN20-1244

262202

1387100

164

1387100

270

-50

ACKAN20-1246

261530

1385806

198

1385800

270

-50

ACKAN20-1250

261435

1385803

199

1385800

270

-50

ACKAN20-1257

261872

1386239

178

1386250

270

-50

ACKAN20-1262

261921

1386450

197

1386450

270

-50

ACKAN20-1301

261483

1385600

202

1385600

270

-50

ACKAN20-1307

261334

1385600

196

1385600

270

-50

ACKAN20-1308

261309

1385600

204

1385600

270

-50

ACKAN20-1316

261683

1385750

207

1385750

270

-50

ACKAN20-1318

261740

1385951

195

1385950

270

-50

ACKAN20-1333

261433

1385750

205

1385750

270

-50

ACKAN20-1334

261408

1385749

197

1385750

270

-50

ACKAN20-1335

261385

1385750

197

1385750

270

-50

ACKAN20-1336

261358

1385749

198

1385750

270

-50

KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN2

ACKAN20-1121

263211

1383723

185

1383725

270

-50

ACKAN20-1123

263161

1383722

187

1383725

270

-50

ACKAN20-1124

263126

1383726

177

1383725

270

-50

ACKAN20-1125

263106

1383726

181

1383725

270

-50

ACKAN20-1126

263083

1383727

183

1383725

270

-50

ACKAN20-1178

263187

1383948

175

1383950

270

-50

ACKAN20-1179

263212

1383951

179

1383950

270

-50

ACKAN20-1180

263229

1383826

181

1383825

270

-50

ACKAN20-1183

263161

1383826

183

1383825

270

-50

ACKAN20-1184

263135

1383826

188

1383825

270

-50

ACKAN20-1186

263081

1383828

183

1383825

270

-50

ACKAN20-1218

263167

1383777

182

1383780

270

-50

ACKAN20-1219

263192

1383779

186

1383780

270

-50

KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN4

ACKAN20-1375

264078

1383693

172

1383695

270

-50

ACKAN20-1380

264026

1383696

167

1383695

270

-50

ACKAN20-1381

264017

1383693

167

1383695

270

-50

KNR (REGIONAL)

ACKAN20-800

260143

1383653

147

1383650

270

-50

ACKAN20-874

261114

1384500

194

1384500

270

-50

ACKAN20-880

260990

1384101

192

1384100

270

-50

ACKAN20-884

260891

1384098

194

1384100

270

-50

ACKAN20-917

263048

1384700

200

1384700

270

-50

ACKAN20-968

260406

1383497

151

1383500

270

-50

ACKAN20-974

260259

1383497

155

1383500

270

-50

ACKAN20-1063

261373

1384495

194

1384500

270

-50

ACKAN20-1105

263681

1383758

162

1383750

270

-50

ACKAN20-1128

263929

1383464

191

1383465

270

-50

ACKAN20-1133

260282

1383097

195

1383100

270

-50

ACKAN20-1152

259983

1383177

156

1383175

270

-50

ACKAN20-1167

260330

1383099

134

1383100

270

-50

ACKAN20-1265

263920

1386804

201

1386800

270

-50

ACKAN20-1266

263896

1386804

198

1386800

270

-50

ACKAN20-1269

263903

1386757

193

1386750

270

-50

ACKAN20-1270

263979

1386756

202

1386750

270

-50

ACKAN20-1312

261209

1385600

196

1385600

270

-50

ACKAN20-1355

260592

1384101

182

1384100

270

-50

ACKAN20-1356

260563

1384101

182

1384100

270

-50

Table 3: Grab Sample Results (March 11, 2021)

Sample ID

X Collar

Y Collar

Lithocode

Au gpt

Strike

Dip

KANDIOLE NORTH KN1 GRAB SAMPLING RESULTS

KNR-189173

261766

1386160

VQZ

1.519

290

80

KNR-189174

261771

1386165

VQZ

0.767

300

80

KNR-189175

261755

1386127

0.115

KNR-189176

261754

1386126

VQZ

0.467

295

80

KNR-189177

261993

1399406

VQZ

0.03

320

60

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng
Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 572-2295
Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca

Greg Isenor, P.Geo
Executive Vice-Chairman
Tel: (902) 221-2329
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634837/Roscan-Gold-Continues-to-Expand-and-Upgrade-the-Kandiole-North-Discovery-with-a-2000m-Strike-Length-and-92m-Depth-that-Remains-Open-Intersects-413gpt-over-10m-and-543gpt-over-7m

ROSCAN GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.