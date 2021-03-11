Roscan Gold Corporation: Roscan Gold Continues to Expand and Upgrade the Kandiole North Discovery with a 2,000m Strike Length and 92m Depth that Remains Open. Intersects 4.13gpt over 10m and 5.43gpt over 7m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the positive drill results at the Kandiole North discovery where the mineralized zone is expanding in size. (Figure 1 and Figure 2). We continue to increase depth extension and strike length at Kandiole North with high-grade intercepts and the mineralized zones remain open. We have extended gold mineralization down to 92m depth at Kandiole North (Figure 3 and Figure 4).
The Kandiole North (KN1) gold mineralization trend appears to extend for 8km to Moussala (MO1) (Figures 1 & 2) and Kandiole North (KN2) gold mineralization trend appears to extend for 6km to Kabaya (Figures 1 & 2). Drilling at Kabaya is ongoing with the aim to connect these targets and expand its current dimensions. Both Kabaya, Kandiole North and Moussala remains open along strike and depth.
The mineralized corridor trends N020 with steep easterly dips but within the corridor, there are E-W domains with steep north dipping quartz veins that carry the best gold grades (Figure 6). On the section (Figure 3), the mineralization appears to dip 45° NE but if these intersections correspond to E-W domains (Figure 7), then true widths are in the order of 20m and 10m for the two zones interpreted and dips are about 65°N.
Drilling Highlights:
KANDIOLE NORTH - DD AND RC Holes
- 6.67 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole RCKAN21-010 from 116m (End of hole)
- Including 21.9 gpt gold over 1m from 117m
- 5.43 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCKAN21-003 from 69m
- Including 21.9 gpt gold over 1m from 73m
- 4.13 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole RCKAN21-002 from 90m
- Including 25.8 gpt gold over 1m from 92m
- And 3.13 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCKAN21-002 from 50m
- Including 12.0 gpt gold over 1m from 52 m
- 2.60 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole RCKAN21-011 from 27m
- And 1.91 gpt gold over 11m from drill hole RCKAN21-011 from 65m
- Including 10.0 gpt gold over 1m from 72m
KANDIOLE NORTH (KN1) AC
- 9.30 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-1223 from 14m
- Including 18.0 gpt gold over 2m from 16m
- 4.28 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole ACKAN20-1233 from 8m
- 3.37 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole ACKAN20-842 from 30m
- Including 15.7 gpt gold over 1m from 31m
KANDIOLE NORTH (KN4) - AC Holes
- 4.91 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-1380 from 10m (End of hole)
KANDIOLE NORTH (Regional)
- 9.79 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-1105 from 10m
Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.
Nana Sangmuah, president and CEO, stated, "Kandiole North has been returning some great results and shaping up to be a key deposit for resource definition with 2km strike length and 92m depth and remains open for further expansion along strike and at depth. Numerous holes ended in mineralization clearly showing the potential at depth. We are confident that this resource will play a crucial role in adding significant value to our company building on top of our flagship discoveries of Mankouke South and Kabaya.
The continued drilling success on our numerous regional targets is proving the potential to add ounces from multiple targets on our large land package. We are also seeing encouraging results from our other regional discoveries made in late 2020 including Walia and Moussala North and we look forward to providing updates on those in the near future as more assays become available.
The potential for numerous mineralized corridors on the property over long strike lengths is being further validated by our recent regional exploration success and step-out drilling outside of Mankouke South with hole 89 released earlier this week, we are looking forward to sharing the full results of our extensive geophysics survey in the coming weeks which will further show the clear regional potential for a multi-million oz mining camp at Kandiole."
Figure 1: Plan View of the Regional Targets
Figure 2: Plan View of the Major Trends on our Regional Targets
Figure 2a: Plan View showing high grades at Kandiole North with Strike Length 2km
Figure 3: Cross Section at Kandiole North Depicting the Depth Potential
Figure 4: Cross Section at Kandiole North Depicting the Depth Potential
- At Kandiole North we continue to hit very good grades and increase the dimensions of the targets. Hole RCKAN21-002 when coupled with previously high-grade drill holes, shows the persistent nature of the resource and in fresh rock. Figures 3 and 4 clearly shows the mineralized zone remains open at depth.
Figure 5: Geophysics data showing the major structure on Kandiole Project
- We are continuing to drill our flagship projects namely Mankouke South and Kabaya, and drilling is also continuing on regional targets which are giving us some excellent results. - it is anticipated we will follow up on expanding and growing key targets.
Geology
The gold mineralization at Kandiole Project is located approximately 25km east of the Fekola mine (B2Gold Corp.). Gold mineralization in Kandiole Project occurs within hydrothermally altered and sheared metasediments of the Kofi formation which include greywacke, limestone and diamictite.
KANDIOLE KN1
Kandiole North has been upgraded from target status to a confirmed zone of mineralization where continuity both along strike and to depth exists. We will continue to drill to build on this mineralization from the initial round of drilling. KN1 alteration in the mineralized saprolite suggests a disseminated pyrite + quartz vein deposit (Figure 5).
Figure 6: Drill Core Photo at Kandiole North Showing High Grades (DDKAN20-001)
Figure 7: Small Scale Miners at Kandiole North
Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol
The drilling contracts were awarded to Target Drilling SARL and Geodrill, who both employ multi-purpose (AC/RC/DD) rig and AC rigs, at the Kandiole Project. The AC drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals.
The samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities in Bamako and in Abidjan, Ivory Coast with fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.
Table 1: Drillhole Highlights of Kandiole North (March 11, 2021)
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
gpt Au
Comment
KANDIOLE NORTH DD AND RC - KN1
Saprolite unless otherwise noted
DDKAN20-001
60.4
67.4
7
1.31
74.4
75.4
1
6.84
78.4
79.4
1
0.97
84.4
86.4
2
5.49
including
85.4
86.4
1
10.1
89.4
91.4
2
2.81
94.4
95.4
1
0.51
104.4
105.4
1
0.63
DDKAN20-002
32.5
33.5
1
0.64
54.5
59.5
5
1.21
66.5
67.5
1
1.24
70.5
71.5
1
0.90
74.5
77.5
3
1.33
80.5
81.5
1
0.50
109.5
110.5
1
0.52
127.5
128.5
1
0.55
DDKAN20-003
NSR
DDKAN21-004
9.0
10.0
1
5.55
19.0
20.0
1
1.28
Assays pending from 22m
38.0
39.0
1
0.57
RCDDKAN21-05
188.4
189.4
1
0.88
FRESH
Assays pending starting 291m to EOH at 320m
RCKAN21-001
50.0
51.0
1
4.73
73.0
74.0
1
1.64
RCKAN21-002
9.0
10.0
1
0.72
50.0
57.0
7
3.13
including
52.0
53.0
1
12.0
82.0
83.0
1
1.09
86.0
87.0
1
0.72
90.0
100.0
10
4.13
including
92.0
93.0
1
25.8
RCKAN21-003
12.0
19.0
7
1.07
34.0
35.0
1
0.77
36.0
37.0
1
0.54
50.0
52.0
2
3.89
59.0
62.0
3
1.22
69.0
76.0
7
5.43
including
73.0
74.0
1
21.9
81.0
82.0
1
0.60
119.0
120.0
1
1.40
END OF THE HOLE
RCKAN21-004
2.0
30.0
28
0.74
92.0
93.0
1
0.66
111.0
112.0
1
0.56
RCKAN21-005
119
120
1
1.26
END OF THE HOLE
RCKAN21-006
1.0
2.0
1
0.85
LAT
64.0
65.0
1
0.98
RCKAN21-007
38.0
39.0
1
0.57
RCKAN21-008
98.0
100.0
2
1.37
106.0
110.0
4
4.50
including
106.0
107.0
1
16.0
RCKAN21-010
44.0
45.0
1
0.57
91.0
92.0
1
0.99
101.0
102.0
1
0.67
110.0
111.0
1
3.17
116.0
120.0
4
6.67
END OF THE HOLE
including
117.0
118.0
1
|
21.9
RCKAN21-011
0.0
2.0
2
1.04
12.0
14.0
2
0.62
27.0
36.0
9
2.60
45.0
47.0
2
0.97
53.0
56.0
3
0.61
65.0
76.0
11
1.91
including
72.0
73.0
1
10.0
87.0
93.0
6
1.95
104.0
105.0
1
0.55
111.0
114.0
3
1.93
RCKAN21-012
74.0
75.0
1
0.50
76.0
77.0
1
0.60
RCKAN21-013
15.0
16.0
1
3.56
68.0
69.0
1
0.70
93.0
94.0
1
2.18
105.0
106.0
1
1.10
108.0
109.0
1
0.59
RCKAN21-014
13.0
14.0
1
2.13
117.0
118.0
2
1.05
KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN1
ACKAN20-814
1.0
3.0
2
1.4
LAT
8.0
10.0
2
0.72
LAT
29.0
30.0
1
0.81
33.0
39.0
6
1.83
ACKAN20-840
26.0
27.0
1
0.79
ACKAN20-841
19.0
20.0
1
0.78
47.0
48.0
1
0.82
ACKAN20-842
1.0
2.0
1
2.48
LAT
12.0
13.0
1
0.58
30.0
38.0
8
3.37
including
31.0
32.0
1
15.7
41.0
42.0
1
1.21
ACKAN20-843
11.0
15.0
4
0.54
40.0
41.0
1
0.57
ACKAN20-929
8.0
10.0
2
1.03
ACKAN20-930
16.0
18.0
2
0.63
ACKAN20-937
40.0
42.0
2
0.64
ACKAN20-938
16.0
18.0
2
3.86
ACKAN20-939
6.0
8.0
2
0.77
16.0
18.0
2
0.64
ACKAN20-940
28.0
30.0
2
0.86
ACKAN20-1000
18.0
20.0
2
0.54
ACKAN20-1212
10.0
12.0
2
0.68
ACKAN20-1221
0.0
6.0
6
0.64
LAT
ACKAN20-1223
14.0
18.0
4
9.30
including
16.0
18.0
2
18.0
22.0
24.0
2
1.11
30.0
32.0
2
0.68
ACKAN20-1224
6.0
12.0
6
0.92
44.0
48.0
4
2.36
ACKAN20-1225
6.0
14.0
8
1.26
38.0
48.0
10
1.71
including
38.0
40.0
2
5.74
ACKAN20-1226
40.0
46.0
6
1.00
ACKAN20-1227
8.0
12.0
4
1.49
16.0
20.0
4
0.59
ACKAN20-1228
40.0
42.0
2
1.73
ACKAN20-1230
28.0
30.0
2
0.64
ACKAN20-1231
48.0
50.0
2
0.95
END OF THE HOLE
ACKAN20-1233
8.0
14.0
6
4.28
18.0
20.0
2
1.36
32.0
34.0
2
0.73
42.0
44.0
2
4.01
ACKAN20-1234
0.0
2.0
2
2.03
LAT
12.0
14.0
2
0.79
ACKAN20-1244
0.0
2.0
2
1.57
LAT
ACKAN20-1246
18.0
20.0
2
1.28
26.0
28.0
2
0.51
46.0
48.0
2
1.72
ACKAN20-1250
14.0
16.0
2
1.12
ACKAN20-1257
48.0
50.0
2
0.54
END OF THE HOLE
ACKAN20-1262
14.0
16.0
2
0.51
28.0
30.0
2
3.96
ACKAN20-1301
26.0
28.0
2
0.61
ACKAN20-1307
36.0
38.0
2
0.95
ACKAN20-1308
16.0
18.0
2
0.62
ACKAN20-1316
26.0
28.0
2
0.55
ACKAN20-1318
20.0
22.0
2
1.14
34.0
36.0
2
0.89
ACKAN20-1333
26.0
28.0
2
1.01
ACKAN20-1334
6.0
8.0
2
0.51
38.0
42.0
4
2.69
ACKAN20-1335
32.0
34.0
2
0.84
ACKAN20-1336
8.0
10.0
2
1.38
KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN2
ACKAN20-1121
26.0
28.0
2
0.87
ACKAN20-1123
12.0
14.0
2
0.94
28.0
40.0
12
1.17
ACKAN20-1124
0.0
2.0
2
1.29
LAT
22.0
26.0
4
0.82
36.0
46.0
10
0.69
ACKAN20-1125
6.0
8.0
2
0.96
LAT
44.0
50.0
6
1.05
END OF THE HOLE
ACKAN20-1126
4.0
6.0
2
0.50
LAT
22.0
24.0
2
0.93
ACKAN20-1178
42.0
44.0
2
0.61
ACKAN20-1179
42.0
44.0
2
0.55
48.0
50.0
2
2.89
END OF THE HOLE
ACKAN20-1180
32.0
34.0
2
0.63
46.0
48.0
2
0.69
ACKAN20-1183
20.0
22.0
2
1.79
ACKAN20-1184
14.0
16.0
2
0.85
36.0
38.0
2
0.94
42.0
44.0
2
0.65
ACKAN20-1186
28.0
30.0
2
0.67
40.0
42.0
2
1.91
ACKAN20-1218
16.0
18.0
2
0.59
ACKAN20-1219
10.0
22.0
12
0.72
KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN4
ACKAN20-1375
20.0
22.0
2
0.97
ACKAN20-1380
10.0
14.0
4
4.91
END OF THE HOLE
ACKAN20-1381
8.0
14.0
6
1.67
END OF THE HOLE
KNR (REGIONAL)
ACKAN20-800
22.0
24.0
2
0.76
ACKAN20-874
6.0
8.0
2
0.93
ACKAN20-880
34.0
36.0
2
0.79
ACKAN20-884
20.0
24.0
4
1.03
48.0
50.0
2
0.75
END OF THE HOLE
ACKAN20-917
22.0
24.0
2
2.74
ACKAN20-968
18.0
20.0
2
0.81
ACKAN20-974
2.0
4.0
2
0.78
LAT
ACKAN20-1063
8.0
10.0
2
1.52
ACKAN20-1105
10.0
12.0
2
9.79
ACKAN20-1128
20.0
22.0
2
0.53
ACKAN20-1133
42.0
44.0
2
1.00
ACKAN20-1152
28.0
30.0
2
0.65
ACKAN20-1167
42.0
44.0
2
1.94
ACKAN20-1265
22.0
26.0
4
1.70
ACKAN20-1266
30.0
32.0
2
0.94
ACKAN20-1269
14.0
16.0
2
0.51
ACKAN20-1270
14.0
22.0
8
0.60
ACKAN20-1312
16.0
18.0
2
0.74
ACKAN20-1355
30.0
32.0
2
0.55
ACKAN20-1356
12.0
16.0
4
1.42
Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kandiole North (March 11, 2021)
Hole ID
X Collar
Y Collar
Z Collar
Section
AZM
DIP
KANDIOLE NORTH DD AND RC RESULTS - KN1
DDKAN20-001
261960
1386701
189
1386700
270
-50
DDKAN20-002
261920
1386601
188
1386600
270
-50
DDKAN20-003
261580
1385850
199
1385850
300
-50
DDKAN21-004
262031
1386700
191
1386700
270
-50
RCDDKAN21-005
262029
1386700
191
1386700
270
-50
RCKAN21-001
262109
1387004
173
245
-50
RCKAN21-002
262049
1386872
179
245
-50
RCKAN21-003
262004
1386851
180
245
-50
RCKAN21-004
261959
1386830
186
245
-50
RCKAN21-005
262059
1386984
164
245
-50
RCKAN21-006
262014
1386963
183
245
-50
RCKAN21-007
262030
1386756
183
245
-50
RCKAN21-008
261985
1386735
190
245
-50
RCKAN21-010
261942
1386602
193
245
-50
RCKAN21-011
261897
1386581
191
245
-50
RCKAN21-012
262010
1386527
167
245
-50
RCKAN21-013
261962
1386506
203
245
-50
RCKAN21-014
261920
1386485
209
245
-50
KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN1
ACKAN20-814
261910
1386649
189
1386650
270
-50
ACKAN20-840
261944
1386601
197
1386600
270
-50
ACKAN20-841
261921
1386601
188
1386600
270
-50
ACKAN20-842
261896
1386598
186
1386600
270
-50
ACKAN20-843
261871
1386599
189
1386600
270
-50
ACKAN20-929
261560
1386048
211
1386050
270
-50
ACKAN20-930
261532
1386049
213
1386050
270
-50
ACKAN20-937
261820
1386149
185
1386150
270
-50
ACKAN20-938
261795
1386145
184
1386150
270
-50
ACKAN20-939
261775
1386150
183
1386150
270
-50
ACKAN20-940
261750
1386155
178
1386150
270
-50
ACKAN20-1000
261508
1385600
201
1385600
270
-50
ACKAN20-1212
261708
1385803
208
1385800
270
-50
ACKAN20-1221
261922
1386849
177
1386850
270
-50
ACKAN20-1223
261972
1386848
182
1386850
270
-50
ACKAN20-1224
261996
1386849
178
1386850
270
-50
ACKAN20-1225
262025
1386849
184
1386850
270
-50
ACKAN20-1226
262053
1386848
185
1386850
270
-50
ACKAN20-1227
262076
1386847
189
1386850
270
-50
ACKAN20-1228
262099
1386847
188
1386850
270
-50
ACKAN20-1230
261998
1387002
179
1387000
270
-50
ACKAN20-1231
262023
1387002
178
1387000
270
-50
ACKAN20-1233
262074
1386942
179
1386950
270
-50
ACKAN20-1234
262098
1387007
170
1387000
270
-50
ACKAN20-1244
262202
1387100
164
1387100
270
-50
ACKAN20-1246
261530
1385806
198
1385800
270
-50
ACKAN20-1250
261435
1385803
199
1385800
270
-50
ACKAN20-1257
261872
1386239
178
1386250
270
-50
ACKAN20-1262
261921
1386450
197
1386450
270
-50
ACKAN20-1301
261483
1385600
202
1385600
270
-50
ACKAN20-1307
261334
1385600
196
1385600
270
-50
ACKAN20-1308
261309
1385600
204
1385600
270
-50
ACKAN20-1316
261683
1385750
207
1385750
270
-50
ACKAN20-1318
261740
1385951
195
1385950
270
-50
ACKAN20-1333
261433
1385750
205
1385750
270
-50
ACKAN20-1334
261408
1385749
197
1385750
270
-50
ACKAN20-1335
261385
1385750
197
1385750
270
-50
ACKAN20-1336
261358
1385749
198
1385750
270
-50
KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN2
ACKAN20-1121
263211
1383723
185
1383725
270
-50
ACKAN20-1123
263161
1383722
187
1383725
270
-50
ACKAN20-1124
263126
1383726
177
1383725
270
-50
ACKAN20-1125
263106
1383726
181
1383725
270
-50
ACKAN20-1126
263083
1383727
183
1383725
270
-50
ACKAN20-1178
263187
1383948
175
1383950
270
-50
ACKAN20-1179
263212
1383951
179
1383950
270
-50
ACKAN20-1180
263229
1383826
181
1383825
270
-50
ACKAN20-1183
263161
1383826
183
1383825
270
-50
ACKAN20-1184
263135
1383826
188
1383825
270
-50
ACKAN20-1186
263081
1383828
183
1383825
270
-50
ACKAN20-1218
263167
1383777
182
1383780
270
-50
ACKAN20-1219
263192
1383779
186
1383780
270
-50
KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN4
ACKAN20-1375
264078
1383693
172
1383695
270
-50
ACKAN20-1380
264026
1383696
167
1383695
270
-50
ACKAN20-1381
264017
1383693
167
1383695
270
-50
KNR (REGIONAL)
ACKAN20-800
260143
1383653
147
1383650
270
-50
ACKAN20-874
261114
1384500
194
1384500
270
-50
ACKAN20-880
260990
1384101
192
1384100
270
-50
ACKAN20-884
260891
1384098
194
1384100
270
-50
ACKAN20-917
263048
1384700
200
1384700
270
-50
ACKAN20-968
260406
1383497
151
1383500
270
-50
ACKAN20-974
260259
1383497
155
1383500
270
-50
ACKAN20-1063
261373
1384495
194
1384500
270
-50
ACKAN20-1105
263681
1383758
162
1383750
270
-50
ACKAN20-1128
263929
1383464
191
1383465
270
-50
ACKAN20-1133
260282
1383097
195
1383100
270
-50
ACKAN20-1152
259983
1383177
156
1383175
270
-50
ACKAN20-1167
260330
1383099
134
1383100
270
-50
ACKAN20-1265
263920
1386804
201
1386800
270
-50
ACKAN20-1266
263896
1386804
198
1386800
270
-50
ACKAN20-1269
263903
1386757
193
1386750
270
-50
ACKAN20-1270
263979
1386756
202
1386750
270
-50
ACKAN20-1312
261209
1385600
196
1385600
270
-50
ACKAN20-1355
260592
1384101
182
1384100
270
-50
ACKAN20-1356
260563
1384101
182
1384100
270
-50
Table 3: Grab Sample Results (March 11, 2021)
Sample ID
X Collar
Y Collar
Lithocode
Au gpt
Strike
Dip
KANDIOLE NORTH KN1 GRAB SAMPLING RESULTS
KNR-189173
261766
1386160
VQZ
1.519
290
80
KNR-189174
261771
1386165
VQZ
0.767
300
80
KNR-189175
261755
1386127
0.115
KNR-189176
261754
1386126
VQZ
0.467
295
80
KNR-189177
261993
1399406
VQZ
0.03
320
60
Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure
Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.
About Roscan
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng
Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 572-2295
Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca
Greg Isenor, P.Geo
Executive Vice-Chairman
Tel: (902) 221-2329
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation
