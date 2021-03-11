First North Denmark: NEW LONG SYMBOLS FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of March 12, 2021. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66. ISIN Current long symbol New long symbol --------------------------------------------------------- DK0061364353 BEAR DAXX5 NOND2 BEAR DAX X5 NORDNET D2 --------------------------------------------------------- DK0061364270 BEAR DAXX8 NOND2 BEAR DAX X8 NORDNET D2 ---------------------------------------------------------