Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
Sondermeldung! Extreme Zugewinne: Folgt nach dem Mut die große Belohnung?
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
11.03.21
11:34 Uhr
8,185 Euro
-0,040
-0,49 %
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2021 | 12:17
First North Denmark: NEW LONG SYMBOLS FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank
Abp will change. 

The change will be valid as of March 12, 2021. ISIN codes will remain unchanged.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66. 

ISIN          Current long symbol  New long symbol       
---------------------------------------------------------
DK0061364353  BEAR DAXX5 NOND2     BEAR DAX X5 NORDNET D2
---------------------------------------------------------
DK0061364270  BEAR DAXX8 NOND2     BEAR DAX X8 NORDNET D2
---------------------------------------------------------
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
