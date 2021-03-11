DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: OPG Power Ventures (OPG.L): Initiation - Full power ahead

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: OPG Power Ventures (OPG.L): Initiation - Full power ahead 11-March-2021 / 11:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 11 March 2021 OPG Power Ventures (OPG.L): Initiation - Full power ahead OPG has proved financially resilient through the COVID-19 driven economic slowdown, remaining healthily profitable and cash generative. As the Indian economy recovers (the OECD is forecasting 12.6% growth in 2021) demand for power will return. This should drive the recovery in sales and profits, in turn deleveraging the balance sheet, permitting a return to cash dividends and funding a strategy to develop renewables activities. Using the rating of listed Indian peers suggests a target price of 42p a share. The range is 62p using EV/MW of capacity to 21p on a P/E basis. The differences mainly reflect downtime required to install new environmental equipment and timing differences on tax. These should reverse from 2023 permitting profits to return to growth. Management has indicated a cash dividend in 2021. Consensus does not yet have a pay-out for 2022 although forecast results would suggest further cash generation and deleveraging which would support further cash dividends. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: David Larkam +44 (0)207 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

