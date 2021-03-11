Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
Sondermeldung! Extreme Zugewinne: Folgt nach dem Mut die große Belohnung?
WKN: A0Q24Z ISIN: IM00B2R3RX72 Ticker-Symbol: OPB 
Frankfurt
11.03.21
08:01 Uhr
0,202 Euro
+0,006
+3,06 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.03.2021 | 13:13
Edison Investment Research Limited: OPG Power Ventures (OPG.L): Initiation - Full power ahead

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: OPG Power Ventures (OPG.L): Initiation - Full power ahead 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: OPG Power Ventures (OPG.L): Initiation - Full power ahead 
11-March-2021 / 11:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 11 March 2021 
 
OPG Power Ventures (OPG.L): Initiation - Full power ahead 
OPG has proved financially resilient through the COVID-19 driven economic slowdown, remaining healthily profitable and 
cash generative. As the Indian economy recovers (the OECD is forecasting 12.6% growth in 2021) demand for power will 
return. This should drive the recovery in sales and profits, in turn deleveraging the balance sheet, permitting a 
return to cash dividends and funding a strategy to develop renewables activities. 
Using the rating of listed Indian peers suggests a target price of 42p a share. The range is 62p using EV/MW of 
capacity to 21p on a P/E basis. The differences mainly reflect downtime required to install new environmental equipment 
and timing differences on tax. These should reverse from 2023 permitting profits to return to growth. Management has 
indicated a cash dividend in 2021. Consensus does not yet have a pay-out for 2022 although forecast results would 
suggest further cash generation and deleveraging which would support further cash dividends. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
David Larkam +44 (0)207 3077 5700  industrials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174966 11-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
