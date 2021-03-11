DORA Medical: DORA Biological Anti-Virus Mask of HILORS with a Viral Filtration Efficiency VFE>99.9a % unveiled

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / DORA Biological Anti-Virus Mask is the world's leading virus-blocking biological mask, helping the world fight the epidemic with its international high-tech leading innovation - DORA Biological Anti-Virus Mask.

According to the real-time statistics of the World Health Organization, as of 15:35 on February 13th Central European Time (22:35 Beijing time), the number of confirmed cases exceeded 107.83 million, reaching 107,838,255 cases and the number of deaths from new coronavirus infections reported globally exceeded 2.37 million. The new coronavirus epidemic has swept the world and to solve the global problem of fighting against the "new coronavirus", the Chinese DORA medical team has newly developed a biological mask that can block, crack open the virus, and effectively destroy it.

GUILIN HILORS MEDIQUIP CORP. R&D team began to invest in research and development of this new material after the SARS epidemic in 2003. After 14 years of research and development and experimentation, by 2017, the R&D team has successfully developed this unique virus-blocking biological anti-virus material. Not only can these new biological anti-virus masks effectively filter and block dust, but it also can effectively absorb and destroy viruses, bacteria, and allergens, thereby preventing the spread of respiratory infectious diseases and preventing the inhalation of allergens such as asthma. There are a variety of biomolecules with specific binding receptors or ligands of viruses that are used to solidify bacteria and allergens onto the main body of the fiber layer.

These biological anti-virus masks have a verified and tested filtration efficiency of more than 99.9% for bacteria, viruses, pollen, and other particles; they also have guaranteed antibacterial effects on common bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, colibacillus and Blastomyces albicans, and Escherichia coli. The biological material not only adsorbs and blocks all protein viruses such as new Coronavirus (COVID-19), Influenza, SARS, Ebola virus, and even variants of new coronavirus mutations, but also allows protein viruses to crack open and die on the surface of the mask.

The adsorption principle of traditional masks is static electricity generated by melt-blown cloth. Virus is composed of a nucleic acid molecule (DNA or RNA) and protein (Protein) or only protein. The virus does not contain any magnetism. Strong magnetism cannot absorb viruses, not to mention the weak magnetic force generated by static electricity. Therefore, the traditional masks cannot absorb viruses and destroy them.

The conventional Masks are ineffective:

According to professionals, the size of viruses are nominally between 20 nanometers and 120 nanometers, which means that general masks commonly available today cannot effectively block and destroy the virus in a timely manner. In addition, the filterability of general melt blown cloth masks will deteriorate over time, and the "preservation period" and quality of masks have become a bottleneck in the industry.

Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE) 99.9a %, recognized by multinational testing agencies:

Testing conducted by well-known Japanese testing institutions such as KAKEN, BOKEN, and other domestic and foreign professional institutions and government-authorized departments have confirmed the superiority of the biological protective materials in blocking viruses. In addition, in September of 2020, America's NELSON LABS (world's foremost authority in filtration testing) tested the material and concluded that the virus barrier rate was greater than 99.9a %.

Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE) Final Report

More than Masks, includes other PPE:

GUILIN HILORS MEDIQUIP CORP. (DORA Medical) is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales of bio-protective materials for the entire industry. This high-tech new-type of virus-blocking material can be used on masks, gowns, clothing, any personal protection equipment and for any products outer packaging that can be coated. The coatings made from these biological anti-virus materials absorb and block infectious pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and allergens with a tested and verified 99.9% filtration efficiency.

Dora's commitment in the global fight against the epidemic:

The epidemic caused by the current as well as new types of coronavirus will continue to rage around the world, and it will be possible to coexist with humans for a long time. People all over the world will once again face the battle between life and death. The Nano-biological anti-viral masks developed by the DORA Medical team will become an irreplaceable weapon in the anti-epidemic "battlefield" in the future. The virus knows no borders, and the world shares its destiny. DORA Medical does its best to commit itself to international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic, not only to protect the health and safety of the people of the country, but also the health and safety of the people of the world.

