Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Resgreen Group International's pilot project (OTC Pink: RGGI) for testing the mobile sanitization robot, Wanda SD, has proven to be a massive success. As a result of Wanda SD's ease of use, mobile capabilities, and cost effectiveness, Travelodge of Elkhart, Indiana has purchased two additional disinfecting robots for its hotel.





"Wanda SD's quick and easy disinfection of rooms and public areas, and mobility has made it a wonderful addition to our cleaning routine," said Edward Hull, Head of Maintenance at the Travelodge by Wyndham Elkhart in Elkhart, Indiana. "Implementation of the mobile robots was seamless, and we have received compliments and inquiries from visitors about Wanda SD."

As a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Travelodge of Elkhart, Indiana is embracing the hotel chain's Count on UsSM campaign by including Wanda SD in their cleaning routine. The sanitizing robot confirms the Travelodge of Wyndham's dedication to protecting its staff and visitors.

Individual door hangers and a large banner located in the hotel lobby let visitors know that the rooms and facility have been properly disinfected by Wanda SD's reliable UV-C or Ozone systems.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com

