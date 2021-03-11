New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, today announced that CEO Nick Blitterswyk will participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15th through 17, 2021.

"ROTH Capital has a very strong solar franchise in North America," said Mr. Blitterswyk. "This is our first time attending the Annual ROTH Capital Conference, and I am looking forward to introducing UGE's story to a new community of solar focused investors, analysts, and bankers who target small- and mid- cap issuers."

Mr. Blitterswyk will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. A copy of UGE International's investor presentation is available here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with UGE International, please contact your ROTH representative.

About the Annual ROTH Conference

Roth's flagship three-day investor conference will bring together senior executives from more than 400 private and public companies as well as thousands of investors from around the globe. Featuring companies drawn from a myriad of sectors, including Healthcare, Health & Wellness, Sustainability, Oil & Gas and Resources, as well as Technology, Media and Services, this year's conference will play host to enlightening one-on-one management meetings, virtual fireside chats with experienced industry analysts as well as a series of thematic industry panels. To submit a registration request for the conference, click here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC "ROTH" is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cleaner, more affordable energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 400MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

investors@ugei.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76795