Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company") (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) As announced on March 8, 2021, the Company terminated its American Depositary Receipt program in connection with the additional US listing of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

This notification relates to those PDMRs who previously held ADSs which represented one-tenth of an ordinary share in the capital of Ferguson plc. The ADSs were mandatorily exchanged for nil consideration at a ratio of 10 ADSs to 1 ordinary share on March 8, 2021. This is a notifiable transaction and does not involve any disposal of such interests. Fractional share entitlements arising in connection with such exchange will shortly be sold in the market and an appropriate notification made in due course.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS) in Ferguson plc. ISIN: US31502A3032 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic mandatory exchange of 18,952 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 1,895 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 18,952 ADS converting into 1,895 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York and London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS) in Ferguson plc. ISIN: US31502A3032 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic mandatory exchange of 8,946 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 894 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 8,946 ADS converting into 894 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York and London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Schmitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS) in Ferguson plc. ISIN: US31502A3032 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic mandatory exchange of 13,500 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 1,350 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 13,500 ADS converting into 1,350 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York and London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Brooks 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS) in Ferguson plc. ISIN: US31502A3032 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Automatic mandatory exchange of 6,025 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 602 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share 2. Automatic mandatory exchange of 190 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 19 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 6,025 ADS converting into 602 ordinary shares 2. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 190 ADS converting into 19 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 6,215 ADS converting into 621 ordinary shares Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York and London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President of Sales b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS) in Ferguson plc. ISIN: US31502A3032 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic mandatory exchange of 12,795 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 1,279 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 12,795 ADS converting into 1,279 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York and London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Hutcherson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS) in Ferguson plc. ISIN: US31502A3032 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic mandatory exchange of 14,544 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 1,454 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 14,544 ADS converting into 1,454 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York and London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Business and National Accounts b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Shares (ADS) in Ferguson plc. ISIN: US31502A3032 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic mandatory exchange of 11,137 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for 1,113 ordinary shares for nil consideration where 10 ADSs represented 1 ordinary share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 11,137 ADS converting into 1,113 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York and London

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(+44 (0) 118 927 3800)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634959/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding