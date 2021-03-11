OnRobot's out-of-the-box, magnetic gripper for manufacturing, automotive and aerospace applications is the latest addition to OnRobot's range of no-fuss, all-electric gripper products. Unlike standard magnetic grippers, the MG10 has programmable force features and comes with built-in grip and part detection sensors

OnRobot has launched the MG10, a versatile, high-performance, easy to use magnetic gripper for material handling, assembly and machine tending applications in manufacturing, automotive and aerospace environments. Fully compatible with all major robot brands through OnRobot's One System Solution, the MG10 offers unique adjustable force and grip detection features that provide users with unprecedented levels of control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005528/en/

Unlike standard magnetic grippers, OnRobot's innovative MG10 gripper comes with built-in grip and sensors for part detection. (Photo: Business Wire)

Standard magnetic grippers only provide simple ON/OFF functionality. To adjust the force applied, users have to add rubber 'feet' to create space between the magnet and the part. This is a tedious and imprecise process that doesn't always guarantee perfect results, especially on applications that involve handling thin metal sheets and small metal parts where magnetic grippers often accidentally end up picking more than one sheet or part as the force cannot be adjusted.

"Standard magnetic grippers are a real hassle because almost every time your application or workpiece changes, you have to make manual adjustments to compensate for the gripper's lack of functionality," says Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. "OnRobot's innovative MG10 gripper eliminates all that thanks to its adjustable force features that enable you to deploy precise material handling applications quickly and easily."

New features eliminate dropped parts

Unlike standard magnetic grippers, the innovative MG10 comes with built-in grip and sensors for part detection. For applications that involve handling sheet metal --such as machine tending tasks that require robots to lift sheet metal from a stack, place it into a press brake/press bending machine, and remove it when the machine has completed its work-- this functionality ensures smooth, consistent and safe operation. And if the robot loses power or has to make an e-stop while performing a task, these features ensure that there is no risk of dropping the part being handled.

The new MG10 gripper is ready to take over machine tending, assembly and material handling tasks that were once performed by costly and complex pneumatic grippers. "While pneumatic systems require an external air supply, cabling and ongoing maintenance, the MG10 is ready to go out of the box, resulting in massively reduced deployment costs compared to its pneumatic counterparts," says Iversen.

Handles uneven, abrasive or perforated surfaces

The MG10 also provides precise and durable handling of objects with abrasive, uneven or perforated surfaces, making it a perfect fit for a wide variety of applications in the manufacturing, automotive and aerospace sectors. On top of that, the MG10's multi-magnet setup ensures that this gripper can handle a wide range of sizes, weights and parts with odd-shaped geometries.

There are many applications, such as multi-stage bending press tasks and handling parts with many holes, where vacuum and finger-type grippers simply don't have the intelligence and power to succeed. The MG10 can handle such tasks with ease, whether the workpiece is a metal blank, a punched steel part, or a perforated steel sheet.

"As the manufacturing sector moves towards low volume/high mix production, the ability to move quickly from one application setup to another quickly is more than a 'nice to have.' It's essential," says CEO Iversen. "The MG10 is the only magnetic gripper on the market that's sufficiently versatile, intelligent and so easy to use that it can be quickly redeployed on tasks from machine tending and palletizing to de-stacking of metal sheets -and all in one no fuss, no nonsense, plug and play package."

Press Kit:

Download images and video here

About OnRobot

OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of tools for collaborative applications, including: electric, vacuum and magnetic grippers, the award-winning Gecko gripping technology, force/torque sensors, a 2.5D vision system, screwdriver, sander kits and tool changers. This new combination of offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine tending, packaging, assembly, and surface finishing. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest. www.onrobot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005528/en/

Contacts:

Company:

Kristian Hulgard, General Manager, Americas

+1 469 442 9370

kristian.hulgard@onrobot.com



Media:

Emmet Cole, McCall Media

+353 851 751 923

emmet@mccallmedia.net