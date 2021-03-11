SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS

SUDA continues to make progress with anagrelide. In an animal model, SUDA was able to show that an oral spray formulation had 43% higher bioavailability over a capsule form while only showing a 28% increase in exposure of the cardiostimulatory metabolite. This provides evidence that this formulation may allow for a lower dose of anagrelide, maintaining efficacy, but with reduced cardiotoxicity, a significant issue with the capsule formulation. In February, the company announced that it has contracted with MedPharm to perform additional formulation work to stabilise and optimise the oral spray formulation.

