Donnerstag, 11.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
11.03.21
11:40 Uhr
21,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,93 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,20021,80015:15
21,40021,60011:41
PR Newswire
11.03.2021 | 14:04
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

11 March 2021

TRANSACTION IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKate Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£17.905,546
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,546

£17.90
e)Date of transaction2021-03-10
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange XLON
MONDI PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
