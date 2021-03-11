A Top Tech Stock Most People Have Never Heard OfIn the tech arena-which is now filled with big players, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) doesn't get much investor attention. After all, the company has a market capitalization of about $800.0 million, meaning it's not big enough to make headlines often in financial media.However, going after the big-name, hyped-up stocks may not be the most.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...