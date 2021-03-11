Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
Sondermeldung! Extreme Zugewinne: Folgt nach dem Mut die große Belohnung?
eMagin Corporation: eMagin to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on March 18, 2021

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / eMagin Corporation, or the "Company", (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, near-eye imaging products, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday, March 18.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9 a.m. ET on March 18 to discuss eMagin's quarterly and year-end results, business highlights and outlook. To join the live listen-only webcast, please visit the Company's website at https://www.emagin.com/investors/stock-information or use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2471/40130. To join the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 in the United States, or 1-973-528-0011 internationally. The entry code is 230318. Participants are encouraged to join at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. An archive of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the live call.

About eMagin Corporation
eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

Contact
eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch
Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
eman@investorrelations.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634875/eMagin-to-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Results-on-March-18-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
