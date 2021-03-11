Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on below zero carbon intensity products, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

"Despite historic economic disruptions that significantly reduced gasoline and ethanol demand, revenues for ethanol production in 2020 were relatively flat compared to 2019 largely due to our ability to quickly pivot to alternative markets and establish new revenue streams," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "Ethanol and high grade alcohol revenues in 2020 were $112 million compared to $115 million in 2019, Gross Profit percentage margins improved by approximately 6%, SG&A expenses were reduced, and Earnings per Share was largely unchanged from 2019 to 2020 as higher margin businesses largely offset the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," added McAfee.

"Overall, this earnings report was a positive outcome for 2020, a year in which more than 50 ethanol plants were shut down at various times due to gasoline demand decreases and corn price increases, while the Aemetis plant operated continuously throughout the year. During this same time, we upgraded production equipment to supply high grade alcohol into the sanitizer alcohol market," McAfee stated.

"We focused on keeping a safe working environment for our employees and on building carbon intensity reduction projects that grew value for shareholders significantly through $17 million of investment in low carbon intensity capital projects during 2020 despite the difficult external conditions. We completed Phase I of the dairy Renewable Natural Gas project, began installation of important Keyes ethanol plant system upgrades to significantly reduce carbon intensity, and began operations of the Messer CO2 liquification facility that is now generating CO2 revenues and IRS 45Q credits from carbon re-use."

"We also made major steps toward receiving the Authority to Construct air permit for the Aemetis "Carbon Zero" integrated biorefinery in Riverbank, California. The Carbon Zero project is designed to further optimize the economics of the Keyes plant by using the 142-acre Riverbank site to build a plant to utilize distillers corn oil from the Keyes ethanol plant along with below-zero carbon intensity Cellulosic Hydrogen from waste orchard wood to produce Renewable Jet and Diesel," said McAfee.

"We are excited with the progress made during the many challenges we faced in 2020, and thank our employees for their focus, hard work, and ability to transition to new markets. We look forward to building on this success in 2021 as we complete additional important milestones in dairy RNG, Renewable Jet and Diesel Fuel, India biodiesel government contracts, and Ethanol margin improvements from carbon intensity reduction, and continue to implement the Five Year Plan we announced in early March," McAfee stated.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenues were $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $52.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to delays in the India government Oil Marketing Company biodiesel tender process that delayed revenue in our India operations, and temporarily lower ethanol production in North America due to the lack of enforcement of the 15 billion gallon Renewable Fuel Standard ethanol blending mandate by the EPA.

Gross loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $5.8 million during the same period in 2019. The gross profit change was attributable to the temporary ethanol production volume reduction during Q4 2020 due to the price of ethanol decrease from $1.82 per gallon during the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $1.64 per gallon during the three months ended December 31, 2020 in a market where the cost of delivered corn rose from $5.02 to $5.61 per bushel during the same respective periods.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $4.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating loss was $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $592 thousand, compared to $656 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenues were $166 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $202 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to decreases in the production and sales price for ethanol in North America caused by the COVID pandemic and oil refinery blending waivers issued by the EPA, and delays in the Oil Marketing Company tender process for the India biodiesel operations.

Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $11.0 million, compared to $12.7 million of gross profit during the same period in 2019, despite lower demand for gasoline and ethanol during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to 2019, US domestic ethanol demand declined by 13%, and US ethanol exports declined by 5% in 2020. For the same period, the delivered price of corn to the Keyes plant increased by 11%. The gross profit decline from ethanol margin reduction was largely offset by sales into the sanitizer alcohol market.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $16.9 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17.4 million during the same period in 2019.

Operating loss increased to $6.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to an operating loss of $4.9 million for the same period in 2019.

Net loss was $36.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a 7% improvement compared to a net loss of $39.5 million during the same period in 2019.

(Tables follow)

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 37,330 $ 52,102 $ 165,557 $ 201,998 Cost of goods sold 40,702 46,308 154,532 189,300 Gross profit (loss) (3,372 ) 5,794 11,025 12,698 Research and development expenses 38 45 213 205 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,334 4,709 16,882 17,424 Operating profit (loss) (7,744 ) 1,040 (6,070 ) (4,931 ) Interest rate expense 5,987 5,517 22,943 21,089 Amortization expense 823 1,101 3,401 4,666 Accretion of Series A preferred 586 748 4,673 2,257 Loss contingency on litigation 6,200 Other expense/(income) 155 204 548 (797 ) Loss before income taxes (15,295 ) (6,530 ) (37,635 ) (38,346 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (713 ) 1,124 (976 ) 1,131 Net loss $ (14,582 ) $ (7,654 ) $ (36,659 ) $ (39,477 ) Non controlling interest - (929 ) - (3,761 ) Net loss attributable to Aemetis $ (14,582 ) $ (6,725 ) $ (36,659 ) $ (35,716 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.67 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (1.75 ) Diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (1.75 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,845 20,570 21,012 20,467 Diluted 21,845 20,570 21,012 20,467

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 592 $ 656 Accounts receivable 1,821 2,036 Inventories 3,969 6,518 Prepaid and other current assets 2,301 3,366 Total current assets 8,683 12,576 Property, plant and equipment, net 109,880 84,226 Other assets 6,576 3,094 Total assets $ 125,139 $ 99,896 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,739 $ 15,968 Current portion of long term debt 44,974 5,792 Short term borrowings 14,541 16,948 Mandatorily redeemable Series B convertible preferred stock 3,252 3,149 Accrued property taxes and other liabilities 18,729 15,962 Total current liabilities 102,235 57,819 Total long term liabilities 207,648 196,449 Stockholders' deficit: Series B convertible preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 23 21 Additional paid-in capital 93,426 86,852 Accumulated deficit (274,080 ) (237,421 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,114 ) (3,825 ) Total stockholders' deficit (184,744 ) (154,372 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 125,139 $ 99,896

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME / (LOSS)

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. $ (14,582 ) $ (6,725 ) $ (36,659 ) $ (35,716 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 6,810 5,800 26,344 22,420 Depreciation expense 1,379 1,097 4,894 4,434 Accretion of Series A preferred 586 748 4,673 2,257 Share-based-compensation 169 144 995 774 Intangibles and other expense 12 12 48 48 Loss contingency on litigation 6,200 Income tax expense (benefit) (713 ) 1,124 (976 ) 1,131 Total adjustments 8,243 8,925 35,978 37,264 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,339 ) $ 2,200 $ (681 ) $ 1,548

PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ethanol and high grade alcohol Gallons Sold (in millions) 15.4 16.6 60.2 64.7 Average Sales Price/Gallon $ 1.60 $ 1.82 $ 1.84 $ 1.77 Percent of nameplate capacity 112 % 120 % 112 % 118 % WDG Tons Sold (in thousands) 101 108 393 428 Average Sales Price/Ton $ 90 $ 78 $ 81 $ 81 Delivered Cost of Corn Bushels ground (in millions) 5.3 5.8 21.1 22.7 Average delivered cost / bushel $ 5.61 $ 5.02 $ 5.05 $ 5.28 Biodiesel Metric tons sold (in thousands) 1.7 11.9 16.0 47.0 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 879 $ 861 $ 863 $ 904 Percent of Nameplate Capacity 5 % 32 % 10 % 31 % Refined Glycerin Metric tons sold (in thousands) 0.3 1.2 1.4 5.2 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 803 $ 508 $ 814 $ 543

