Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSXV: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable legislation.

Adelaide will work closely with Tantalus' management team to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Adelaide will receive C$10,000 per month for an initial period of one year (subject to extension by mutual agreement) commencing immediately. Adelaide will, among other things, work with Tantalus to prepare corporate materials and press releases, provide advice on investor relations matters, coordinate non-deal and deal roadshows, conduct and recommend virtual campaigns and conferences, coordinate social media outreach, and assist with investor introductions and communications.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small-cap growth companies.

In addition, Tantalus, subject to regulatory approval, has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable statutes and regulations.

ITG will trade shares of Tantalus on the TSXV and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive C$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The engagement is effective March 8, 2021 and has an initial term of three months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive one-month terms until terminated by either party upon 30 days prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Tantalus

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

About Adelaide Capital

Adelaide Capital is a full-service Investor Relations firm that brings to the table a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered IR business model. Our extensive capital markets experience allows us to go deeper, strategically assessing each client company and tailoring a plan that charts the best path to success.

Specializing in small and mid-cap companies, our offering is enhanced by a truly formidable factor-our personal connection to a sizable and valuable network of investors throughout North America and around the world.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSXV along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the provision of investor relation and market maker services (and the impact from such services), and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

