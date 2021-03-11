Dialectica, a London-based information services startup, has been named as the fastest-growing expert network in Europe by the Financial Times and Statista. The company has been ranked 301st in the 2021 special report "FT 1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies" which analyses the performance of Europe's most rapidly growing companies and lists the ones that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005554/en/

Dialectica team (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2015, Dialectica helps businesses and investment professionals make smarter decisions, explore new opportunities, and navigate the future with confidence. The company partners with the world's leading investment and consulting companies, enabling them to collect real-time information and market insights from industry experts across markets, industries, and regions. Guided by its clients' needs for real-time accurate information and speed in customer service, Dialectica is investing heavily in building its proprietary technology and data assets that enable it to deliver more value faster. The company also goes above and beyond to recruit hard-to-find and differentiated experts, giving its clients a competitive edge in their decision-making.

"We are very proud to be included in Europe's fastest-growing companies and named as the fastest-growing expert network by the Financial Times. Since our founding, we have been dedicated to delivering unparalleled customer service and value to our clients as well as building a global team of talented and ambitious people. This recognition, although is an important milestone for Dialectica, it's only the beginning of our growth story" said George Tsarouchas, CEO Co-founder of Dialectica.

Dialectica has offices in London, Athens, Montreal, and New York with more than 320 team members globally. The company has also received recognition as a Best Place to Work in 2020 and a certification as a Great Place to Work in 2021 for its continued commitment to investing in its employees' development and fostering a culture of trust and open communication. Dialectica plans to have a strong presence across the world with more than 1,000 team members in the next five years.

For more information, please visit www.dialecticanet.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005554/en/

Contacts:

Should you have any questions please contact

Eleni Aktypi, Marketing and Communications Manager

eaktypi@dialecticanet.com