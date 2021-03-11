If granted Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission, the J&J single-shot COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the European Union

Data have demonstrated protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death in broad geographic regions, including those with emerging variants1

Johnson Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a Positive Opinion to recommend the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson (Janssen), to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study showed that the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated and demonstrated a 67 percent reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 disease in participants who received the vaccine in comparison to participants given the placebo.1 The onset of protection was observed from day 14 and was maintained 28 days post-vaccination.The data also demonstrated the vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.1

"The European Medicines Agency's recommendation is a landmark moment for Johnson Johnson and for the world," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson Johnson. "Now, as we await a decision on the use of our single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union, we remain confident that the Johnson Johnson vaccine will prove a critical tool for fighting this pandemic."

Johnson Johnson is committed to making its COVID-19 vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

In December 2020, the Company announced that Janssen initiated a rolling submission with the EMA for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate, enabling an expedited CHMP review process.2 The COVID-19 vaccine candidate has also been filed for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization.3 Rolling submissions for our vaccine candidate have also been initiated in several countries worldwide.

The Company received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States on February 27,4 following a unanimous vote by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on February 26, 2021.5 The Johnson Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has also been granted Interim Order authorization in Canada.6

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Information

The Johnson Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine is compatible with standard vaccine storage and distribution channels enabling delivery to remote areas.4 The vaccine is estimated to remain stable for two years at -25° to -15°C, and a maximum of three months of which can be at routine refrigeration at temperatures of 2°-8°C.7 The Company will ship the vaccine using the same cold chain technologies it uses today to transport other medicines.4

Johnson Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

The Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine leverages the AdVac vaccine platform, a unique and proprietary technology that was also used to develop and manufacture a component of Janssen's European Commission-approved Ebola vaccine regimen and construct its investigational Zika, RSV, and HIV vaccines.8

Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Study Design

The Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in individuals 18 years of age and older.9 The study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Company's vaccine candidate in protecting against both moderate and severe COVID-19 disease, with assessment of efficacy as of day 14 and as of day 28 as co-primary endpoints.10 The study enrolled a total of 43,783 participants.4

The trial, conducted in eight countries across three continents,9 includes a diverse and broad population including 34 percent of participants over age 60.1 Forty-one percent of participants in the study had comorbidities associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19.1

For more information on the Company's multi-pronged approach to helping combat the pandemic, visit: www.jnj.com/coronavirus.

About Johnson Johnson

At Johnson Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJNews.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension. Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at @JanssenGlobal.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding development of a potential preventive vaccine for COVID-19. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and/or Johnson Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

