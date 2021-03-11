Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue was $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 5% increase from $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total revenue was $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.05 per basic share and $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $0.5 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $58.2 million, an increase of 4% from $55.9 million in 2019.

Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.03 per basic share and $0.02 per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted share, in 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $17.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $10.9 million December 31, 2019.

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Jack Abuhoff, CEO, said, "Despite the unprecedented disruptions in 2020, we were still able to grow our revenues and earnings, but more importantly, we are much better positioned entering this new year to show accelerating growth moving forward. Our confidence is underpinned by the fact that we are seeing a blue-sky growth trajectory in the industry segments we serve, and our offerings are seeing strong customer adoption. To take advantage of this opportunity we plan to significantly increase our sales and marketing team. Through most of 2020, we had 15 people in sales. Our 2021 budget, by contrast, calls for ending 2021 with a sales team of 98 in total. We are also investing in our proprietary technology solutions to maintain and enhance our product excellence and leadership as well as enable us to scale our business for growth.

I look forward to presenting additional context on our analyst call today."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, client, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, as updated or amended by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

Explanatory Note:

During the preparation of the September 30, 2020 condensed consolidated financial statements, management became aware of immaterial errors in the Company's lease accounting for certain capital leases. Certain financial information for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been revised in the 2019 condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company due to the correction of these errors.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Services and Solutions $ 12,338 $ 11,845 $ 46,811 $ 45,114 SaaS Platforms 2,955 2,834 11,429 10,744 Total 15,293 14,679 58,240 55,858 Direct operating costs 9,303 9,179 38,350 37,167 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (114) (8) 48 158 9,189 9,171 38,398 37,325 Gross Profit 6,104 5,508 19,842 18,533 Operating expenses: Research and development 304 307 1,279 1,347 Selling and marketing 1,900 2,111 7,737 7,938 General and administrative 2,794 2,897 9,646 10,196 Interest expense, net 22 84 135 120 5,020 5,399 18,797 19,601 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,084 109 1,045 (1,068) Provision for income taxes (104) 598 401 1,091 Consolidated net income (loss) 1,188 (489) 644 (2,159) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2 (7) 27 (17) Net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 1,186 $ (482) $ 617 $ (2,142) Income (loss) per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.02) $ 0.03 $ (0.08) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ (0.08) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,143 25,490 24,607 25,774 Diluted 27,849 25,490 25,573 25,774

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,573 $ 10,874 Accounts receivable, net 10,048 9,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,240 3,407 Total current assets 31,861 24,004 Property and equipment, net 7,227 6,887 Right-of-use assets, net 6,610 7,005 Other assets 2,563 2,110 Deferred income taxes 2,187 1,906 Intangibles, net 4,656 5,477 Goodwill 2,150 2,108 Total assets $ 57,254 $ 49,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 4,925 $ 4,759 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 5,719 4,265 Income and other taxes 5,000 4,183 Current portion of long-term obligations 1,712 1,440 Operating lease liability - current portion 990 1,107 Total current liabilities 18,346 15,754 Deferred income taxes 44 363 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 6,282 4,534 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 6,332 6,731 Total liabilities 31,004 27,382 Non-controlling interests (3,390 ) (3,417 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 29,640 25,532 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,254 $ 49,497

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 644 $ (2,159) Non-cash expenses: Depreciation and amortization 2,266 2,697 Stock-based compensation 913 836 Deferred income tax (618) (313) Pension amortization 791 335 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 48 - Total 3,400 3,555 Changes in assets and liabilities 1,616 2,884 Cash flows from operating activities $ 5,660 $ 4,280 Cash flows from investing activities $ (1,375) $ (1,667) Cash flows from financing activities $ 2,312 $ (2,399)

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Revenue

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 DDS $ 11,190 $ 10,818 $ 41,983 $ 41,172 Synodex 1,148 1,027 4,828 3,942 Agility 2,955 2,834 11,429 10,744 Total Revenue $ 15,293 $ 14,679 $ 58,240 $ 55,858

