Optec International, Inc.: Optec Negotiating Acquisition of Established NY Medtech Company in PPE Space

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update.

The company is negotiating the 100% acquisition of an established New York based AI (Artificial Intelligence) Driven MedTech company in the PPE space with 2020 audited revenues in excess of $55M.

The MedTech company (name not yet disclosed due to NCNDA) is extremely well established in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to: GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), WellStar Health System and more.

This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth and projecting revenues of over $100M for 2021. The company has a very strong, well-structured management team and uses advanced marketing technology to fuel both the company's operations and continual growth.

The OPTEC Team is confident that the potential acquisition will generate additional market strength, profits and shareholder value for OPTEC while simultaneously adding additional strength to OPTEC's management team.

OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson commented "Included in the initial negotiations between the companies, the MedTech company management agreed that upon execution of the LOI, OPTEC would be able to disclose the company's name in the public announcement."

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

