FactoryLogix 2021.1 Further Extends Its Native ECAD Support for PCB Designs to Now Also Leverage All Major 3D Mechanical CAD Types to Deliver Next-Level Operator Instructions and Data Collection-On Single Platform

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), announces significantly expanded capabilities in their latest FactoryLogix 2021.1 release. This most recent release adds native, vendor-agnostic support for any 3D Mechanical CAD (Computer-Aided Design), including animations and annotations, interrogation of detailed part data from PLM, quality data collection against the actual digital twin, and many other new feature enhancements throughout other areas of the solution. Manufacturers can natively merge the real world with the digital world into a real Digital Twin. This forms a seamless bridge between the PLM that may be hosting either or both ECAD (Electronics Computer-Aided Design) and 3D mechanical engineering to the shop floor. The first singular MOM/MES platform to natively achieve a truly end-to-end Digital Thread and a Digital Twin for any form of discrete manufacturing. Accelerating time-to-market, propelling productivity, increasing revenues, and improving quality are a fraction of the benefits manufacturers can achieve.

"Manufacturers today are realizing the functional and business value of meaningful non-redundant data from their manufacturing system. We at Aegis see the true Digital Twin and Digital Thread as a critical prerequisite to achieving that. And to achieve the Digital Twin and Thread, the solution must be built upon the design data of the products being manufactured. The native support of all PCB design file types, as well as all major 3D mechanical CAD, enables our customers to use any PLM platform they wish and carry the design 'Twin' through the entire process and out into the field using FactoryLogix. This capability places our customers in a unique competitive position, as FactoryLogix is the only single solution able to deliver this true Digital Thread and all the benefits to analytics, traceability, and quality that come with that," said Jason Spera, Co-Founder, and CEO, Aegis Software. "The expanded support for 3D CAD integration also further enriches FactoryLogix's unprecedented unique ontological data model, delivering out-of-the-box contextualized analytics and providing a single source of truth."

FactoryLogix 2021.1 utilizes the extended capabilities in many 3D CAD formats to give manufacturers abilities that ECAD cannot support. Abilities such as leveraging solid model animations that R&D built into the files, accessing detailed information about each part, enabling operators on the floor to spin, explode, explore, and cross-section the assemblies in front of them in a virtual way. It provides operators interactive and animated visual work instructions, enables capture defects right against the physical model, and merges that data with existing IIoT data feeds to provide total visibility and traceability unlike any other platform on the market today.

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer's strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform helps companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

