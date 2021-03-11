Aetina Provide Chained Hardware & Software Pro-AI Service for Edge AI Solutions

Extraordinary Coordination for your AI Project Development

TAIPEI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina Corporation dedicated to AI solutions with the ambition to deliver a professional AI service. Today Aetina proudly introduces their full product series of hardware and software service at the edge AI environments. Including SuperEdge, MegaEdge, DeviceEdge, and AI accelerator (GPU cards) for hardware solution; EdgeEye, EdgeStore, and EdgeDeploy full AI application evaluating tool for the software solution.

It is "AIization of all things" generation, there was forecast that will be more than 1.12 trillion of edge AI marketing size by 2023, and up to 80% of enterprise IoT project will have an AI component. Aetina is an experienced edge AI solution provider, knows well the market demands, and aims to fulfill the AI socialization process, serve AI computing workload from fog to edge computing for edge AI solutions.

For hardware solutions, Aetina made the product division by computing abilities. SuperEdge, as Aetina's NVIDIA NGC-Ready AI inference platform, the AI training machine, allows a faster machine learning training for developers and the edge solution management platform's critical backing. MegaEdge, the AI inference platform of IPC form factor, with flexible alternative GPU cards could bring up a more convenient edge application management. DeviceEdge, the NVIDIA Jetson-based edge computing platform, with diverse Jetson modules and compact carrier boards, delivers varied AI uses closer to society.

For software solutions, on the other hand, Aetina contributes a more comprehensive, more thoughtful, and advanced AI service, Aetina Intelligent Management (AIM). AI projects develop in a diverse and complicated environment, from the construction at the beginning, management to maintenance, and AIM will enhance and connect the AI technology from the framework, assistant software, monitoring tool, and applications. There will be three software solutions in the AIM series: EdgeEye for device monitoring, EdgeStore for initial evaluation of AI project, and EdgeDeploy for comprehensive project management.

"We figure that when developing an AI project, it takes the most efforts and time in the initial evaluation and the solution maintenance," said Richard Hung, Vice President of Product Research & Development Department at Aetina. Therefore, Aetina's hardware suite meets requests from any computing capability stage and set the AIM system to chain up all stacks and framework of AI project.

To learn more detail by visiting the website at www.aetina.com, or contact us through email at sales@aetina.com.

