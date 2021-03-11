Anzeige
First North Denmark: Onxeo SA - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Onxeo SA will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 17 March 2021. As of the same date, ISIN
FR0010095596 (ONXEO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



16 March 2021 is last day of trading ONXEO shares inclusive of subscription
rights. 



ISIN:                        FR0014001YS4                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                        Onxeo, T-ret                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:                       1:6                                                
                             Shareholders in Onxeo will be allocated 1          
                              subscription right per share held on the record   
                              date.                                             
                             6 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1
                              new share at the subscription price               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in subscription        17 March - 24 March 2021                           
 rights (both days                                                              
 included):                                                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                219253                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                  ONXEO T                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no          First North Denmark / 100                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table / 230                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                     DSME                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Onxeo SA makes a rights issue of 13,052,968 new shares of EUR 0.25 each.
Subscription price is EUR 0.71 per share of EUR 0.25 each. Subscription period:
19 March - 26 March 2021, both days inclusive. 



For further information, please call Certified Adviser Kapital Partner, Jesper
Ilsøe, 

tel. +45 26 80 27 28

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845741
