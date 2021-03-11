Wall Street Horizon Provides Corporate Event Data to IEX Cloud's Global User Base

IEX Cloud enables Wall Street Horizon to reach underserved "prosumer" and enterprise market through next-gen platform and API

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced that its data is available through IEX Cloud, ?the financial data business of exchange operator IEX Group.

IEX Cloud recently announced that it has upgraded its platform technology and incorporated new data sets to serve a growing list of enterprise customers, professionals, and retail investors who require financial data for analysis. Now, institutional traders and investors who use IEX Cloud can access clean, normalized event data from Wall Street Horizon alongside other bespoke fundamental datasets to help create trading and risk strategies.

The addition of Wall Street Horizon's data set gives IEX Cloud users access to high-quality event data that includes:

Earnings calendar - earnings announcements, EPS results, and conference calls

DateBreaks - earnings date revisions

Dividend events - dividend dates, status, and ETF distributions

Investor Conference & Events - analyst days, capital markets days, business updates, company travel, conferences, forums, R&D days, seminars, trade shows, and workshops

Corporate actions - buybacks, M&As, shareholder meetings, spinoffs, splits, and IPOs

"IEX Cloud is rethinking the model for delivering financial data," said Tim Baker, Head of IEX Cloud. "Sourcing high-quality data from independent providers like Wall Street Horizon is core to our strategy and one of the reasons why we're seeing such impressive growth."

"By offering our data via API, IEX Cloud is delivering exactly what the industry is demanding," said Barry L. Star, CEO of Wall Street Horizon. "IEX Cloud is a key partner for us providing institutional financial professionals with comprehensive datasets to factor into trading and risk models."

The IEX Cloud community recently surpassed 150,000 registered users in more than 120 countries.

About IEX Cloud

IEX Cloud is the financial data business of IEX Group, which also separately operates the IEX Exchange. Since 2019, IEX Cloud has been setting new standards for easy delivery and use of financial data. It offers a flexible, accessible model for connecting developers with curated financial data and provides a high-performance API and custom-built services to help users build, launch, and scale their models, products, and businesses. Learn more at iexcloud.io.

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, IROs, academics, and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs, and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. With access available via machine-readable feeds, the Enchilada API, and a growing network of channel partners, the company's data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.wallstreethorizon.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Ryan

Wall Street Horizon

kryan@wallstreethorizon.com

+1 781.994.3500 x228

SOURCE: Wall Street Horizon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634708/Wall-Street-Horizon-Provides-Corporate-Event-Data-to-IEX-Clouds-Global-User-Base