Currently, Lithuanian law distinguishes cannabis and hemp by the THC content, and while cultivation and processing are allowed with certain restrictions, CBD extracts and finished products are not allowed on the market in Lithuania.

However, a new bill that is now in the early stages of the legislative process could change the current regime for CBD and cannabis. This report provides an overview of the current regulatory framework, along with information and analysis of the new bill and it's potential implications.

The new bill that is currently in process could change the legal framework for hemp and enable the processing of all parts of the hemp plant and the production of goods such as foodstuffs, cosmetics, pet food and extracts. If you are interested in the Lithuanian market and how it could change in the near future, then this is the report for you.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hemp Plant

3. Extracts as Finished Product

4. Finished Products

5. Import and Export Requirements

6. Medical and Recreational Cannabis

7. Relevant Laws

8. Relevant Bodies

