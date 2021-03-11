Mario Iaccarino to Open Casa Don Alfonso at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis March 21

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / With great excitement, restaurateur Mario Iaccarino is pleased to announce the much-anticipated opening of Casa Don Alfonso at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis on Sunday, March 21. Located at 100 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton, Casa Don Alfonso will open with breakfast service seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and lunch service will be held Monday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Dinner service will be available Tuesday - Thursday from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.; and Friday - Saturday 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Sunday brunch service will be available from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Inspired by Iaccarino's childhood in Southern Italy, Casa Don Alfonso is a love letter to the Sorrento Coast, featuring timeless Mediterranean recipes and charming hospitality. Chef de cuisine Sergio Chierego will honor the culinary traditions of Italy's Campania region with carefully chosen ingredients that most closely resemble the sun-kissed produce harvested at the Iaccarino family's farm. "It has always been a dream to open in the U.S., and this project has truly come to life and blossomed in St. Louis," says Iaccarino. "We can't wait to share our passion with the community."

For his first venture in the United States, Iaccarino looked to create an approachable setting for which The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis enlisted Atlanta-based architecture and interior design firm The Johnson Studio to bring to life. The 2,745 square-foot restaurant and bar features a romantic, light purple color palette inspired by the lavender fields near Don Alfonso 1890. Bringing together Sant' Agata and St. Louis, and as a nod to the city's converging rivers, The Johnson Studio intertwined architectural elements like arches and curves, inviting the diner's eyes to dance through the interior. Guests can expect relaxed seating at the lounge and bar area, with the backdrop of the restaurant's expansive 3,000 bottle wine collection anchored by two eye-catching violet busts by Italian ceramicist Giovanni de Maio on either side. Counter-style seating surrounds the copper accented open kitchen, where guests can reserve a front row seat to Casa Don Alfonso's very own pizzaiolo crafting authentic Neapolitan pizzas. For tableside service, guests will dine under a hand-blown glass wisteria chandelier, surrounded by original artwork by Italian artist and friend of the Iaccarino family, Anna Russo.

Don Alfonso 1890's culinarian and chef Ernesto Iaccarino developed the Mediterranean menu, featuring recipes passed down in the Iaccarino family for generations, in addition to beloved regional dishes. The menu begins with antipasti like Neapolitan-style Fritto Misto with an assortment of arancino, lightly-fried vegetables, and potato croquettes, as well as Tuna Tartare, and Classic Eggplant Parmigiana. Inspired by the pillars of the Mediterranean diet, guests can enjoy anti-aging soups like Tomato & Basil and Castellucio Lentil that are filled with vegetables and legumes, complemented by aromatics served tableside. Casa Don Alfonso's very own Pizzaiolo will offer guests eight different Neapolitan pizza varieties like Cherry Tomatoes & Burrata and Calabrian 'Nduja, all made on an organic sourdough crust, gently proofed for 48 hours. Casa Don Alfonso's fresh and handmade pasta create an edible narrative of the Iaccarino family legacy with Grandmother's Ziti, Sorrento Coast-Style Baked Tiny Gnocchi, Lasagna Napoletana, Fresh Tagliatelle, and Maccheroni Gratin. Secondi options include Rack of Colorado Lamb, The Rediscovery of the Chicken Cacciatora, and Traditional Pork Braciola. Sorrento's close proximity to the coast allows seafood dishes to shine, and guests can choose the Catch of the Day served acqua-pazza style, Classical Cod & Potatoes, or Grilled Maine Lobster. Whimsical desserts transport guests to Naples's nostalgic bakeries with creations like Sorrento Coast Lemon Delizia and Sfogliatella Santa Rosa.

Inspired by the many bright flavors of the Sorrento Coast, including limoncello from the Iaccarino family property, the cocktail program highlights traditional Italian cocktails with playful twists. General Manager Alen Tanovic has crafted signature cocktails like Amalfitana (Reposado Tequila, Campari, Fresh Grapefruit and Lime Juice, Aranciata Juice and Agave Nectar) and Wisteria Skies (Malfy Gin, Cocchi Americano, Blood Orange Syrup, Butterfly Pea and Lemon Juice) in addition to a rotating list of seasonal cocktails. The beverage list includes two bottled cocktail options, The Filipo Bianco, an Italian spritz aptly named for the renowned Italian playwright as well as the Amalfitana, both of which are available for tableside service and takeaway. Guests can also imbibe with the non-alcoholic and rejuvenating Don Alfonso Elixir that is also a bottled beverage option. The tonic includes antioxidants from smokey Lapchaung tea, notes of ginger and citrus. Featured wines by the glass are exclusively Italian, with skilled beverage experts available to guide guests through the extensive 3000-bottle list.

All are invited to partake in the Italian tradition of espresso, with imported grounds made exclusively for Casa Don Alfonso's espresso bar. The blend is slowly smoked using oak, olive and orange woods from the Sorrentine Peninsula and is the basis for coffee classics and seasonal drinks. In addition, buzzy beverages such as the Iced Coffee Shakerato, Spritzy Sorrento and Lavender Honey Mocha grace the menu as well as non-caffeinated Italian cream sodas with flavored syrups. Guests are encouraged to visit the espresso bar for a specialty drink on-the-go with select pastries and fresh-pressed juices also available for purchase.

Reservations are required and can be made beginning March 13; to make a reservation, please call 314-719-1496 or visit OpenTable. In order to comply with the current county curfew regulations, the last reservation seating time at Casa Don Alfonso Friday- Saturday is 10 PM. For guests that prefer to enjoy Casa Don Alfonso from the comfort of their own home, carry-out service will be available during lunch by calling 314-719-1496.

In order to maintain proper social distancing and capacity guidelines, reservations are required for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch meal services. In addition to social distancing, the Casa Don Alfonso staff has undergone extensive training on COVID-19 protocols and must wear PPE at all times. Guests will be given single-use menus, with the option of downloading digital copies via QR code. Facial coverings are required for all guests when not seated at their table. For a full outline of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis's COVID-19 protocol, please click here.

ABOUT CASA DON ALFONSO | ST. LOUIS, MO

From renown Italian restaurateur Mario Iaccarino and The Ritz-Cartlon, St. Louis comes the first official United States venture, inspired by southern Italian landmark restaurant Don Alfonso 1890. As if being welcomed into the Iaccarino home, Casa Don Alfonso invites guests and their loved ones to share and create memories, while experiencing the flavors of Italy's Sorrento Coast. A family with four generations in the hospitality industry, the Iaccarinos opened Don Alfonso 1890 in the heart of southern Italy's Sant' Agata, creating what is today an internationally recognized and beloved restaurant with iterations all over the world. The two Michelin star restaurateur brings his family's flagship and passion for hospitality in a more relaxed setting to St. Louis with Casa Don Alfonso. His vision, inspired by the hills, waters, tastes, colors and philosophy of Italy, is found in every aspect of the guest experience. Mario's brother, chef Ernesto Iaccarino, created the menu which features beloved southern Italian dishes that honor the family's culinary heritage, while showcasing regional ingredients. The color palette, inspired by lavender fields in Sant'Agata, sets a romantic tone for the restaurant where the light purple motif is featured in the cascading wisteria chandelier, hand-painted tile in the open kitchen, and even the servers' uniforms. As a nod to the most iconic monument in St. Louis, arches and curves can be seen throughout the space, signifying a gateway from old to new. The focal points of Casa Don Alfonso invites diners' eyes to dance through the interior, leading guests on a curated, visual experience like the twists and turns of the city's converging rivers. Overall, the intimate, yet approachable, space acts as a canvas for the food it presents, evoking a sense of whimsy and possibility from guests' first steps inside. For more information, please visit www.casadonalfonsostlouis.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, ST. LOUIS | ST. LOUIS, MO

With an unwavering commitment to service, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis is widely recognized as the gold standard in hospitality. Already one of the city's most luxurious destinations, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis has elevated its experience with extensive renovations across the hotel. The Club Level, members-only Cigar Club, and a variety of meeting rooms now feature a fusion of contemporary and classic styles, a reflection of the hotel's location in downtown Clayton. The perfect backdrop for guests' special events, The Solarium is a soon-to-be-unveiled rooftop space that draws its influence from thriving greenery and extravagant charm. Aside from the spacious guest rooms and its state-of-the-art fitness and massage center, the iconic property is also home to Casa Don Alfonso, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant slated to open in early 2021. The Forbes Four Star/AAA Four Diamond luxury hotel is located in the heart of the business and shopping enclave of Clayton, just minutes from downtown and in close proximity to the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. An upscale, highly-walkable neighborhood surrounded by beautifully-landscaped parks, Clayton is a charming oasis in the city that boasts more than 80 shops, restaurants and boutiques within an easy stroll of the hotel. For more information on the 299-room Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/stlouis or call 1-800-241-3333 to reserve.

