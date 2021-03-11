MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Announces 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today released its schedule of Investor Relations Events for 2021.

Mace leadership will be presenting in-person at these (virtual) events. In addition, Mace will hold its Annual Investor Day Presentation in July where investors get a mid-year update on new products and programs in the Personal Safety and Security area.

For more information regarding any of these events, please contact Mike Weisbarth (mweisbarth@mace.com).

Event Date LD Micro Conference March 31, 2021 Mace 4Q20 Earnings Call April 6, 2021 Mace 1Q21 Earnings Call May 4, 2021 Investor Summit Virtual Summit May 17-19, 2021 Mace Annual Shareholders Meeting & Investor Day July (TBD) Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference July 8, 2021 Mace 2Q21 Earnings Call August 3, 2021 Mace 3Q21 Earnings Call November 2, 2021 Investor Summit Virtual Summit November 16-18, 2021 Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 2, 2021

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Company's other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand personal alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International, Inc. distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Contact:

Mike Weisbarth

Chief Financial Officer

mweisbarth@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.

