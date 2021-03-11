MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Announces 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today released its schedule of Investor Relations Events for 2021.
Mace leadership will be presenting in-person at these (virtual) events. In addition, Mace will hold its Annual Investor Day Presentation in July where investors get a mid-year update on new products and programs in the Personal Safety and Security area.
For more information regarding any of these events, please contact Mike Weisbarth (mweisbarth@mace.com).
Event
Date
LD Micro Conference
March 31, 2021
Mace 4Q20 Earnings Call
April 6, 2021
Mace 1Q21 Earnings Call
May 4, 2021
Investor Summit Virtual Summit
May 17-19, 2021
Mace Annual Shareholders Meeting & Investor Day
July (TBD)
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference
July 8, 2021
Mace 2Q21 Earnings Call
August 3, 2021
Mace 3Q21 Earnings Call
November 2, 2021
Investor Summit Virtual Summit
November 16-18, 2021
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference
December 2, 2021
About Mace Security International, Inc.
Mace Security International, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Company's other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand personal alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.
Mace Security International, Inc. distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.
Contact:
Mike Weisbarth
Chief Financial Officer
mweisbarth@mace.com
SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634824/Mace-Announces-2021-Investor-Conference-Schedule