EMulate Therapeutics Inc.: EMulate Therapeutics to Participate in the Venture Summit \ Virtual Connect West on March 17 at 12pm PST

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutic device company, announced today that management will participate in the Venture Summit \ Virtual Connect West. Management will present on Wednesday, March 17, during Round II Life Sciences, beginning at 12 pm PST.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Venture Summit \ Virtual Connect West

A select group of more than 100 Top Innovators from the Technology, CleanTech, Life Sciences, Healthcare and FinTech sectors will be chosen to present their breakthrough investment opportunities to an exclusive audience of Venture Capitalists, Private Investors, Investment Bankers, Corporate Investors, and Strategic Partners. https://youngstartup.com/west21/

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutic device company that makes targeted, non-invasive, safe, and effective treatment a reality. The company's groundbreaking technology has the potential to treat cancer and various other diseases without chemicals, radiation, or drugs and with minimal or no adverse effects. The technology is based on magnetically-induced changes to cellular function to produce a therapeutic response. It uses precisely targeted, ultra-low radiofrequency energy delivered via non-invasive devices, such as the EMulate Therapeutics Voyager and H?lo®, to specifically regulate signaling and metabolic pathways on the molecular and genetic levels. To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/

Investor Contact
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
Tel (646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: EMulate Therapeutics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634898/EMulate-Therapeutics-to-Participate-in-the-Venture-Summit-Virtual-Connect-West-on-March-17-at-12pm-PST

