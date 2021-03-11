Amartus is the winner of the MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept "Business Impact Award" for its work with several partners on real-world Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services. The award winners were announced on March 10, 2021.

SASE services address a real-world challenge of providing secure access to information and communications technology (ICT) services for entire workforces who find themselves having to quickly switch to Work From Home (WFH) due to Covid-19. Amartus worked in partnership with Sparkle, Nefeli Networks and Versa Networks to design, implement and showcase an integrated, end-to-end SASE solution using best in breed technologies and expert services to demonstrate what is possible.

The MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Program recognizes the most innovative and groundbreaking projects in five categories. Amartus was one of 18 companies that devoted time and ideas to tackle state-of-the-art use cases based on current and developing standards.

Working in collaboration with its partners, Amartus showcased the demo titled "Remote Employee Access to Cloud" (PoC 106). This proof of concept (PoC) demonstrates end-to-end SASE service layered on multiple SD-WANs with distributed security, orchestrated using the Cloudify platform. The principles of LeanNFV were used to deliver networking and security service chain to enable agility and service innovation at the edge. All of this empowers secure access for a remote workforce, which is so essential today. The PoC was recognized as the one with the most significant potential impact on service providers' business.

Marcin Paszkiewicz, Amartus' CEO on the PoC:

"In this unique project, the combination of SASE and SD-WAN enabled effective, secure remote employee access to resources located in multiple clouds. It wouldn't have been possible to achieve without smooth integration of the many different solution components and orchestration of end-to-end connectivity and cloud services. Amartus' proven expertise in network and cloud automation played a pivotal role in the realization of the PoC. Together with our partners, we hope to continue the work on this project and eventually deploy it in a real-life use case."

More information on the PoC is provided here: Remote Employee Access to Cloud MEF

MEF about the MEF 3.0 PoC Program:

A hallmark of industry innovation, the MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept (PoC) Program provides the seeds of new, collaborative work within MEF, as well as validates the real-world use cases behind MEF standards and the broader industry. Within the program, MEF member service providers and technology suppliers collaborate to demonstrate MEF 3.0-based use cases that validate, evolve, and inspire the work of MEF-using principles of our MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework-including standard, orchestrated services, automated within and between providers with LSO APIs, and substantiated by rigorous certification processes.

About Amartus

Amartus is a leading innovator in intra- and inter-provider automation and orchestration systems and related expert services. The company is industry-recognized as a leader in network and cloud transformation, underpinned by network orchestration and automation. Amartus is an active contributor to industry bodies, such as MEF, TMF, and CBAN.

For more information, visit amartus.com

