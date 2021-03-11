"Networking Above the Clouds" global seminar series is designed for devops, cloud architects, network engineers, and security teams, to learn how to overcome networking and security challenges in any or all public clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI)

Aviatrix, the cloud network platform, today announced it is kicking off a multi-cloud networking seminar series called "Networking Above the Clouds" across North America and Europe. The lunch-and-learn seminars are designed for devops, cloud architects, network engineers, and security teams operating in any or all public clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI), that want to learn how hundreds of other enterprises have overcome important cloud networking, security, and operational challenges.

As more organizations adopt public cloud infrastructure, comprehensive training, education, and an understanding of best practices are critical to successfully planning, designing, and operating multi-cloud networks. This new series of seminars further extends Aviatrix's commitment to closing the cloud networking skills gap for organizations of all sizes launched only a year ago, now consisting of more than 10,000 certified professionals (and growing), the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program is the industry's standard for multi-cloud networking certification.

The "Networking Above the Clouds" seminars will include live discussions demos covering how to:

Achieve the simplicity and agility everyone expects from cloud, with the operational control and security enterprises require.

Enterprise-class operational visibility and troubleshooting.

Use multi-cloud Transit networking to integrate cloud and on-premise resources.

Integrate existing infrastructure such as SD-WAN with a Multi-Cloud Network.

Resolve overlapping IP addresses, route table limits, and manual configuration complexity in public cloud.

Secure VPC/VNet egress traffic, insert next-generation firewall services and encrypt data-in-motion with high performance.

Leverage public cloud native constructs and what you need to know to utilize them successfully.

"Multi-cloud adoption is inevitable, yet most companies' networks are not ready for it. These seminars provide a great opportunity for a small audience to interact with our world-class team and gain a better understanding of how to build a multi-cloud network right the first time," said Frank Cabri, Vice President of Corporate Marketing for Aviatrix. "Getting cloud networking right technically and from an economic perspective, is a top priority for any organization's successful transformation to cloud. We're excited to get back on the road and meet with the growing global Aviatrix community."

Hosted by Aviatrix technical experts, the current list of 50 cities the company plans to visit, including specific locations, and other related details, can be found by visiting this page. Additional cities and dates are being planned for early summer.

*All local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Face masks will be provided, and attendance will be limited at each venue.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix cloud network platform delivers advanced networking, security and operational visibility and control required by enterprises, with the simplicity, automation, and agility of cloud. More than 500 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at aviatrix.com.

