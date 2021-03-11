Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") a responsible and innovative children's apparel brand is pleased to announce an update on its sustainability initiative, PK Replay which launched in 2020.

The Company's sustainable initiative continues to meet positive reception supported by steady growth in demand since launching selling over 2098 pre-loved pieces to date, resulting in $31,308 of revenue, and proof of concept. Second-hand PK Beans styles currently provide a 56% margin and repurposed items boast an 86% gross margin for the Company. With the high quality and longevity of PK Beans clothing, being able to offer good quality second-hand and re-purposed products is a beneficial revenue stream for customers, as well as having a positive impact on our environment. Research trends expect the second-hand market to reach $64B in the next 5 years. This continues to be an economic and environmentally exciting opportunity for the brand.

"We are proud of the high-quality clothing we create and believe that the life of each of our garments should last beyond just one child," says CEO, Traci Costa. "We have dedicated ourselves to creating this environmental initiative as part of our ESG minded business practices, lessening consumption and keeping textiles out of landfills."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an innovative children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.



