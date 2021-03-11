Health plan's digital-first app relies on gold-standard patient education resources

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that it is collaborating with UCM Digital Health to infuse their "digital front door" virtual health platform with evidence-based clinical content directly from UpToDate and Emmi, and delivered in an all-new Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) cloud model.

"Once COVID hit, the unique digital first, single point-of-entry care model that we provide our healthcare partners dramatically accelerated in the marketplace," said Keith Algozzine, PA-C, founder and CEO, UCM Digital Health.

Helping health plans go "digital-first"

UCM Digital Health enables health plans to create a digital health platform with 24/7 telehealth services, ranging from triage to treatment and care navigation. UCM Digital Health works with health plans to build digital-first plans that provide exceptional member experiences and optimize the cost of care by connecting patients with the right care at the right time, within their network and plan designs. Clinicians use UCM's optimized dashboard for patient care, which includes integrated UpToDate search for direct access to trusted, evidence-based recommendations.

"By integrating UpToDate and Emmi through Wolters Kluwer's content-as-a-service model, we offer the best digital healthcare backed by the latest evidence for clinicians and reinforced by digital programs for health consumers that go beyond the consultation," said Algozzine.

Wolters Kluwer CaaS helps power member apps

The role of virtual health in reducing health inequities is a key post-COVID trend forecasted by Wolters Kluwer in the report, "Reimagining Healthcare: 5 Forces for the Future."

"UpToDate has supported in-person care by empowering clinicians to make the best care decisions for nearly thirty years. Well after the pandemic, virtual care will remain an important mode of interaction between providers and patients," said Denise Basow, MD, CEO for Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health. "A patient receiving telehealth services at home deserves the same high-quality, evidence-based care they would get in a clinician's consultation room. As a healthcare technology leader, Wolters Kluwer is already shaping the future with cloud-based capabilities like content-as-a-service."

A regional health plan's interactive app

MVP Health Care, a regional health insurer serving New York and Vermont, recently introduced Gia?-a consumer-friendly app that gives members access to virtual urgent and emergency care services as well as trustworthy, evidence-based answers to their health related questions. Leveraging UCM's virtual clinician network and Wolters Kluwer's medical education materials, Gia enables members to receive access to high quality, coordinated care when and where they need it.

"The launch of Gia expands upon our steadfast commitment to support and invest in the health and well-being of our members," said Christopher Del Vecchio, MVP Health Care's President and CEO. "Our members deserve convenient, easy to navigate, and readily available tools to support their health and we are proud to partner with UCM and Wolters Kluwer on this effort."

Learn more about Wolters Kluwer's Content-as-a-Service solutions for patient engagement.

