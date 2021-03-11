New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - The third episode of the new web docuseries INVOLVD airs today on vmedia.com/INVOLVD.
Key Takeaways:
- INVOLVD is a new web docuseries from VME.
- Episode three of INVOLVD, featuring Hmong American artist Xee Reiter, streams today at http://vmedia.com/involvd.
- INVOLVD features ordinary people working for positive change in their communities.
About INVOLVD
INVOLVD is a new web series by VME. Some of the people making the biggest impact in our world are those making outsized contributions in their own communities. Our own neighbors are shining a light of positivity, connection and change to build a more just and engaged society. INVOLVD tells their stories.
