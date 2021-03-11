New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - The third episode of the new web docuseries INVOLVD airs today on vmedia.com/INVOLVD.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

INVOLVD is a new web docuseries from VME.

Episode three of INVOLVD, featuring Hmong American artist Xee Reiter, streams today at http://vmedia.com/involvd.

INVOLVD features ordinary people working for positive change in their communities.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About INVOLVD

INVOLVD is a new web series by VME. Some of the people making the biggest impact in our world are those making outsized contributions in their own communities. Our own neighbors are shining a light of positivity, connection and change to build a more just and engaged society. INVOLVD tells their stories.

Contacts:

Simon Cousins

+1 347 850-3360

scousins@adxnet.com

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76879.