Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today a new reference design for the highest power density, high efficiency GaN-based 65W Active Clamp Flyback (ACF) charger in collaboration with Silanna Semiconductor. The reference design is now available at Silanna Semiconductor and provides an easy design for ACF USB-C PD GaN chargers, reducing design cycles and product time to market for customers.

Key Takeaways:

GaN Systems and Silanna Semiconductor announced a new reference design for the highest power density, high efficiency GaN-based 65W ACF charger.

Available now at Silanna, the reference design helps reduce design cycles and product time to market for customers.

This solution removes the difficulties of an ACF topology design and reduces BoM costs by using a conventional RM8 transformer and 100V SR MOSFET on the secondary side.

About GaN Systems



GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

