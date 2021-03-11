Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce the scheduled private release of its Kash decentralized banking platform as an Alpha version at the end of March 2021.

In advance of an audited live release, the Company is launching an Alpha version of the Kash platform for market testing. This version will contain the first of three modules to be developed, the Investment Module, a decentralized synthetic asset investment platform designed to provide access to equities and commodities markets, including some of the top equities in the United States by market capitalization, as well as commodities such as oil and metals. This version will improve asset liquidity, efficiency and accessibility through fractional ownership. The Investment module is built on a DeFi protocol which has acquired more than $1 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL).

As Intellabridge CEO John Eagleton explains, "From an international perspective, US equities are an attractive asset class, but access to the trillion-dollar equities and commodities markets is limited in many emerging markets, and crypto investors want to diversify into tokenized stocks like Tesla, Amazon and Apple. Intellabridge is working to solve this problem by providing investors with better access to the US markets through a decentralized digital version of centralized stockbroker platforms like Robinhood."

This product version will be made available to a private group of early users, partners, advisors, and influencers, providing them with the ability to perform live transactions through the platform. The purpose of the Alpha release is to gather market intelligence and valuable insights to further enhance the product offering and features, and to deliver the highest possible value to customers.

"This Alpha version is an exciting first step in our mission to build a decentralized global banking solution where people can securely save, invest and spend decentralized cash," said Maria Eagleton, Intellabridge's Chief Operating Officer.

A corporate presentation reflecting the Company's roadmap and strategy is now available on the Intellabridge website at www.intellabridge.com.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a venture builder investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech and decentralized financial ("DeFi") solutions. For more information, visit www.intellabridge.com.

