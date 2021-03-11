Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video processing silicon IPs, today announced the release of new versions of its D3x0 and E2x0 decoder and encoder IPs with extended of sample sizes up to 12-bits and chroma sampling ranging from 4:2:0, 4:2:2 up to 4:4:4.

The explosion in processing demands for video codecs in emerging verticals that include cloud gaming and automotive continues to stress, and at the high end exceed, the capabilities of CPU, GPU and accelerator assisted hardware implementations. These demands include pushing sample sizes from 8-bits to 10- and 12-bits and chroma sampling from 4:2:0 to 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 across a broad range of video codec formats in both encoders and decoders.

With today's annoucement, Allegro DVT has become the first Silicon IP provider to introduce video encoder and decoder IPs that support 4:4:4 chroma sampling at 12-bits. This has followed on from Allegro's success in being the first to market with 4:2:2 solutions that have already been delivered to multiple customers.

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT, commented that "The team was not just content with being first to market with these video codec IPs supporting 4:4:4 and 12-bits, but looked further at the target market needs and added low latency capabilities to the IPs, increasing their market applicability. Our engineers have always seen the implementation of new video codec formats as a welcome challenge and enjoy pushing the boundaries of the silicon implementations by adding new features such as low latency and support for 4:4:4 and 12-bits and so it is no surprise that we are once again first to market.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble, France, is a world leading company offering digital video processing solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on the H.264, HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9, AV1 and VVC standards.

Founded in 2003, Allegro is today a recognized market leader in video compression technologies and has been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.

