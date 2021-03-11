The latest product in the Vertex series from the Chinese manufacturer has a power conversion efficiency of 21.6%.Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar has launched a new Vertex solar module with a power output of 670 W. The new product, which features a conversion efficiency of 21.6%, was conceived for large scale solar power projects and is the most powerful panel manufactured by the company to date. Trina said the panel is based on 210mm wafers, non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnection, and multi-busbar (MBB) technology. "The MBB and high-density interconnection improve the module ...

