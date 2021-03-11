Preferred Commerce, Inc.: Preferred Expands Board with Yet Another Expert

Preferred Commerce Appoints Former Senior Sports Marketing Manager for Under Armour, and Sports Agent Eric Mays To The Company's Board of Directors

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) is pleased to announce that Eric Mays, distinguished authority in the sports arena, is joining the Company's Board of Directors.

Current co-owner of OODA Global Gaming, Mr. Mays built a notable career in sports, with a focus on boxing and Major League Baseball. "The market for premium quality health enhancing products like ours has bolstered, and continues to grow daily. We are very excited about the world of opportunity before us," said Mays, the son of the late U.S. Olympic track and field athlete, Charlie Mays.

Mr. Mays, launched his career in sports and licensing with The Topps Company, later becoming a sports agent for ACES Sports Management signing the likes of Luis Castillo, Jonathan Papelbon and many others. Eric also serves on the Board of Directors for the David Ortiz Children's Fund. He lives with his wife and 3 children, in New Jersey.

Preferred Commerce recently launched full scale distribution, bringing to market its highly advanced immune system support and nutritional enhancement products, fortified with Superoxide Dismutase, an enzyme which accelerates certain vital chemical reactions in the body, empowering the immune system related diseases, and viruses like COVID-19 and the common flu, meanwhile delivering the enzyme to the body through its patent pending process that will assist the body of lowering Oxidative Stress and inflammation in the body. "This product works for all walks of healthy lifestyles from athletes to weekend warriors to the on the go mom, said Co-Chairman and Founder Michael Ferraro. Eric brings relationships from the Board room to the locker room, and will be a huge asset in our quest to creating healthier people everywhere." "The first time I used this product I was amazed by the results and being an active dad, former athlete and currently training 6-7 days a week to keep myself in shape, I realized this product can help millions of people live healthier lifestyles. I believe I can help this company expand worldwide and know I can feel good about helping people because the product will. I am excited to be a part of a team of Titans and look forward to helping where I can, said Mays."

Physicians and Scientists have been evaluating SOD for many health conditions over the past 90 years. Not only have results been well documented in cases like cancer, osteoarthritis, RA, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's as well as Influenza and viruses such H1N1. We have also seen many testimonies of the products increasing overall natural energy, increased focus, and mental clarity, even among ADHD sufferers, soft tissue repair and an enormous decrease in inflammation without the range of negative side effects.

Primary antioxidants, such as superoxide dismutase, are the human body's first and most important line of defense against highly reactive, potentially destructive oxygen-derived free radicals. These, all natural, supplements that have been reported to strengthen the body's ability to protect itself, repair damaged cells and generate healthier cells faster than the damage is being done, helping the body win the war against many health concerns.

Research has revealed that SOD decreases with aging, and mounting evidence suggests that raising SOD levels, normally deprecating with age, may help guard against disease and extend life expectancy. To explore more on these beneficial enzymes, go to: Thriv5.com, to discover what it may be able do for you. Retail orders can now be processed through the website. Results vary from person to person, based on individual factors, such as severity of illness.

About Thriv5

Zoning in On the Successful Delivery of SOD, Thriv5 Products have demonstrated the ability to sustain for immunity health enhancement. The proprietary natural formula fortifies vitality by bolstering one of the body's own most powerful naturally generated antioxidants. The Thriv5 Power Stick combines the SOD with soluble corn fiber and d-ribose for sustainment to provide users with energy, focus and cardiovascular benefits that enhance exercise and workout recovery as well as sharpened focus and clarity. The top quality M3 gel delivers extracts for the most nutrient-rich berries like ACAI, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Cherries, Concord Grapes, Goji and Green Tea as antioxidants and immunity boosters. THRIV5 integrates those mega fruits and teas, and combines them with Superoxide dismutase, extracted from a rare class of cantaloupe, delivering a powerful boost to the immune system.

About Preferred Commerce: Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of THRIV5, a wellness product that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). ... Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. THRIV5's are patent pending formulas that have shown to provide relief of Oxidative Stress and inflammation that damages cells which is believed to be the cause of many health conditions including, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Visible Signs of Skin Damage, Scleroderma, Cataracts, Gout, Interstitial Cystitis, Osteoarthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's disease and ADHD, not to mention overall healthier lifestyles, cardiovascular, mental capacity and focus, to people that do not have any known health issues. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. Today's health concerns are running rampant and Preferred Commerce feels that THRIV5 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

Disclaimer: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

Contact: Mike Ferraro

Mike@preferredcommerce.com

Ph. - 561-578-0000

SOURCE: Preferred Commerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634991/Preferred-Expands-Board-with-Yet-Another-Expert