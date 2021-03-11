Land of Lakes, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - EyeCity.Com Inc. (OTC Pink: ICTY) ("EyeCity.Com" or "ICTY") has announced the acquisition of Mountain Sky Inc. The completed transaction makes Mountain Sky a wholly owned subsidiary of EyeCity.Com

Mountain Sky produces, manufactures and distributes a wide variety of Hemp/CBD oils, gummies and creams for both humans and pets. Hemp Oil supplements offer a range of physical, psychological, and neurological benefits to support improved quality of life, including improved sleep, reduced anxiety, stress, aches and pains. Products can be purchased in retail locations or online at http://www.MountainSkyInc.com .





Statista.com projects CBD U.S. sales to top $1.8 billion by 2022. ICTY plans to build upon the Mountain Sky brand by expanding its product offerings and footprint. Mountain Sky is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and will remain an independent operation under the EyeCity.Com umbrella.

Bradley Wilson, CEO of Eyecity.Com Inc. stated, "We are extremely excited about this next step in our corporate evolution. Mountain Sky is a market leader in the CBD space and the company is a perfect platform for us to achieve incredible growth in the Hemp/CBD sector. Dan Morris and his team will be a perfect fit with ICTY and this initial acquisition is just the first of many more to come for EyeCity.Com."

Wilson continued, "Production, distribution, a growing list of retail partners as well as online sales, Mountain Sky is an amazing addition to our company. I would like to encourage shareholders that use CBD products to support our company by purchasing products directly on Mountain Sky's website."

Contact: Bradley Wilson, President

contact@cannadevco.com

