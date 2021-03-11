Asana has been honored as one of the top 15 workplaces by Great Place to Work for two consecutive years

Asana, Inc.(NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced that it has been recognized as #14 on the Best Small Workplaces in Ireland in 2021 list. Asana received top ranking for its dedication to cultivating a thoughtful culture grounded in camaraderie and respect, as well as its commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its employees.

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana, which was also recognized this week on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. In 2020, Great Place to Work and Fortune recognized Asana as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents, in addition to awarding Asana the #2 Best Small Medium Workplace; #8 Best Workplace for Women; #1 Best Small Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology.

"We're immensely proud to be recognized as one of Ireland's Best Workplaces," said Simon O'Kane, General Manager EMEA, Asana. "This recognition wouldn't be possible without the dedication and resilience of our teams in Ireland and around the world. Despite a challenging year for the world's population, our employees' commitment to fostering a culture of trust, accountability and authenticity, ensured that we were able to thrive and do our most impactful work."

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing, in addition to an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open ended comments from employees.

"In a year where the concept of 'place' was unexpectedly ripped apart from the concept of 'work', these organisations have shown the strength and resilience that underlies the Great Place to Work ethos," said Cathal Divilly, CEO at Great Place to Work Ireland. "Reaching the criteria to appear on this list of Best Workplaces in Ireland is a massive achievement in any year, and all the more so in a year where disruptions to the workplace that would have taken decades were instead implemented practically overnight. Employees across Ireland have shown great levels of adaptability and flexibility to these circumstances and they've also shown that, left to their own devices, they can deliver high levels of performance from anywhere."

The full 2021 lists of organizations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at www.greatplacetowork.ie.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything the company does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

