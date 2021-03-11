NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Enedo due to rights issue (40/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Enedo Plc (Enedo) published on March 11, 2021. The Board of Enedo has decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is EUR 0.20 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 12, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Enedo (ENEDO). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845818