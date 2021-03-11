Anzeige
11.03.2021 | 16:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Enedo due to rights issue (40/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Enedo Plc (Enedo)
published on March 11, 2021. 

The Board of Enedo has decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are
entitled to three (3) new shares for every one (1) share held. The subscription
price is EUR 0.20 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 12, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards in Enedo (ENEDO). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845818
