Grand River Enterprises: Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation Was Proud to Help Kelly Babstock to Pursue Her Passion for Hockey

The Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation's mission is to build healthy and vibrant Aboriginal communities in Ontario by helping to develop our youth as future community leaders.

ONTARIO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Kelly Babstock (born August 4, 1992) comes from a hockey family. She and her 5 siblings all played. By the time she was 16, Kelly was playing AA Hockey in Toronto. When Dad was severely injured in a car accident, he and Kelly's Mom didn't know how they would afford to keep the kids playing. The family applied to Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation... and received funding that allowed the kids to pursue their passion for hockey. This was a major turning point for Kelly.

Since then, Kelly's hockey career has been on a steady upward trajectory, with numerous awards and honours along the way. She was named the 2010-11 Eastern College Athletic Conference Hockey Women's Player of the Year. Kelly was also named Aboriginal Role Model of the Year in 2011. She played collegiate ice hockey with the Quinnipiac Bobcats and remains the top point scorer in the program's history.

In the NWHL, Kelly played with the Connecticut Whale from 2015-2018 and in the Whale's inaugural game on October 15, 2015, she became the first Canadian-born player to score a goal in a NWHL regular season game. Kelly was named to the Little Native Hockey League Hall of Fame in 2016. In early 2020, Ms. Babstock returned home, joining Toronto's new NWHL team, the first Canadian city to have a club in the American National Women's Hockey League. Kelly currently plays with the Metropolitan Riveters (NWHL). Kelly Babstock's career has been a phenomenal success... and support from Dreamcatcher Charitable Foundation has played a big part in that success.

Kelly's Mom is Ojibwe, from the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. "Without the help of Dreamcatcher, this would probably not be able to happen. What a good role model Kelly is for the aboriginal community." says Donna Babstock. "I don't think we would've been able to manage Kelly's hockey endeavors without your help, we know that the Dreamcatcher has given our family great support in Kelly's hockey career as well as our other children's over the past few years, we couldn't have done it without your help at the Dreamcatcher. We will thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our family is deeply indebted and truly appreciates what you have done for us now and forever."

