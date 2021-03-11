Company accelerates momentum with T-Mobile collaboration, AI innovation and contact center adoption

Dialpad, Inc., the modern business communications platform powered by AI, saw record growth over the past 12 months, underscored by a successful Series-E funding round, surpassing the critical SaaS milestone of $100M in ARR, and securing a major collaboration with T-Mobile for Business. Ten years after the company was founded, and accelerated by the shift to a distributed workforce, Dialpad is one of the fastest growing private companies in the rapidly evolving "work from anywhere" era with strong demand for its cloud-based calling, conferencing and call center services.

The company's growth is reflective of larger trends within the CCaaS and UCaaS industries. The appetite for cloud-based communications services skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down, according to Frost and Sullivan's 2020 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Radar Report. "The year 2020 was marked by pervasive disruption, which created opportunities for cloud meeting, messaging, calling and contact center services. We expect certain 2020 trends-e.g., remote work and the move to digital workflows-to continue in the future," said Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work at Frost Sullivan. "This trend will drive demand for flexible technology consumption models, mobility, and advanced collaboration tools. Dialpad's robust UCaaS and meeting solutions are well-positioned to address evolving customer needs. Advanced features such as analytics tools, AI, contact center, call transcription, and speech coaching enhance the value of Dialpad's offerings."

"There has never been a better time to help businesses and government organizations with their digital strategies. With our funding, acquisitions and continued growth, we are ideally positioned to provide our customers with the tools necessary to build and thrive in this 'work from anywhere' economy," said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. "We've built the most modern business communications platform, providing customers a substantially better alternative to legacy technology. Born in the cloud and the first to develop real-time AI with Voice Intelligence (Vi), our advanced product offerings and approach to mobility makes it clear why T-Mobile for Business chose Dialpad as its partner to take its collaboration offerings to the next level. Together, we can provide customers with the connectivity needed to fuel a distributed workforce and unlock the true value of voice and video meetings."

Dialpad is helping T-Mobile build the future of work, which requires a mobile-first approach to better connectivity and a smarter way of thinking about communications and collaboration. T-Mobile Collaborate powered by Dialpad leverages the speed and reach of America's largest and fastest 5G network to keep employees connected so they can collaborate and stay productive. By partnering with Dialpad, T-Mobile for Business gives customers a better, smarter UCC (Unified Communications and Collaboration) experience that supports work from anywhere.

The collaboration with T-Mobile is just one example of Dialpad's tremendous momentum over the past year, which also includes:

Funding and Acquisitions: Dialpad acquired video conferencing company Highfive in September to enhance video capabilities across the platform. On the heels of the acquisition, Dialpad announced a $126M Series-E funding round led by OMERS Growth Equity and including a strategic equity investment by T-Mobile Ventures, resulting in a $1.2B valuation. In addition to its equity investment, T-Mobile also holds an observer seat on the Dialpad's board of directors. In December, Dialpad announced SoftBank invested an additional $10M in the company.

New Board Members: Jen Grant joined Dialpad's board in June, bringing decades of experience building companies from startups to billion-dollar businesses. She is currently CEO of Turbo Systems, a no-code platform that makes it easy for anyone to build business apps. She also served as CMO for Looker until its $2.6B acquisition by Google, built the marketing team that took Elastic public for $2.4B, and grew Box from a small startup to its $1.7B IPO in 2015. Dialpad was also pleased to add Mark Shulgan, Managing Director Head of OMERS Growth Equity to the board of directors.

Global Expansion and Employee Growth: Dialpad expanded its presence globally through a partnership with Untangled ICT which offers Dialpad's full suite of cloud-native communications services to the Australian and New Zealand markets. Dialpad also announced further development in the APAC region through an expanded partnership with SoftBank. In 2020, Dialpad grew its employee count by over 275 employees worldwide.

Industry Recognition: Throughout the year, Dialpad celebrated various award wins and was recognized as a leader across multiple domains. The company received the Top Growth Supplier Award at Intelisys Channel Connect, was included in Gartner's Unified Communications as a Service Magic Quadrant and was named Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year by RemoteTech Breakthrough. Dialpad was also ranked on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing companies in North America.

Product Innovation: Dialpad revealed that after analyzing over one billion minutes of voice data, its real-time transcription is more accurate than major competitors. The company's real-time transcription is underpinned by its Voice Intelligence (Vi) engine which provides businesses with real-time transcription, coaching and management, creating efficiencies across not only CCaaS, but UCaaS as well, giving customers the ability to make smarter business decisions based on their conversations. Dialpad's unique split-cloud architecture also enabled the company to introduce a new 100% uptime SLA for Enterprise customers.

Rollout of Dialpad Cares Initiatives: The company launched Dialpad for Startups, a program designed to support emerging companies with free and discounted seats of all Dialpad products, and joined TechforBlackFounders, which provides completely free or heavily discounted software to help grow U.S.-based, early-stage startups led by Black founders. In response to the global pandemic, Dialpad made its paid products available for free to help those impacted by the coronavirus work-from-home edicts.

One year after closing its own offices, Dialpad is thrilled to have helped thousands of businesses keep running smoothly as they navigated this new normal.

Supporting T-Mobile Quotes

"We partnered with Dialpad for Collaborate after an extensive evaluation. We even explored building our own tech, but ultimately we chose Dialpad due to their mobile-first technology and innovation track record," said Mishka Dehghan, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. "And this is more than just any partnership. It's a very strategic one. We made the multi-million dollar equity investment in Dialpad through T-Mobile Ventures. With Collaborate we have customized a unique solution for T-Mobile customers bringing together the most used Dialpad features and an unbeatable price point. Today, Collaborate is already in trials with both enterprise and government customers."

"There are two big benefits that companies can get by partnering with us and using Dialpad, said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. "One is that we built a unique package with them that includes the most used services. So, everything you need to replace a desk phone infrastructure, enterprise messaging, audio conferencing, video conferencing, all of those are packed into this package together and that helps enterprises solve this problem that they have in helping facilitate a collaborative work environment when people are working all over. And, when we get back to the office, we're still going to be in this environment where some people are going to be in the office and some people are going to be at home and they want toolsets like this that are going to be important to facilitate work."

Supporting Customer Quotes

Marko Milakovic, Sr. Manager, Technical Support at Domo said, "When our Technical Support workforce transitioned to working 100% remotely we had to act fast to ensure all mission-critical systems were accessible and usable from agents' homes. With barely any effort at all, we were able to set up our agents to service calls remotely and without any disruption to our customers thanks to Dialpad."

Chris LaBarbera, IT Support Lead of ACI Jet: "Dialpad has allowed us to easily transition to a remote work lifestyle. Working remotely previously in any stretch would not have been possible with our old system."

Luis Mena, Vice President of IT at Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County: "When the pandemic hit, we were able to pick up and work remote. With Dialpad, we can answer calls seamlessly and we've even expanded our call center hours. We handled around 9,000 more minutes worth of calls the first week fully remote as we did the week prior."

Ian Smith, IT Manager at Enova Energy: "We can grow painlessly on Dialpad, and have a reliable system that allows us to be a virtual company."

The Vice Principal of Queen of All Saints School said: "In adjusting to a 100% virtual learning environment, the need to stay connected with students and their parents has become even more important for our faculty and staff. Dialpad has allowed our teachers to have a dedicated phone number just for this purpose, on their existing devices. This has made the transition to distance learning easier on everyone. Dialpad quickly got our team up and running and communicating with our students and their families which provided us with much-needed stability during a rapidly changing time."

