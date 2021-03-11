A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies adds Software, Hardware, Logistical and Sales and Marketing support with the appointment of 22 additional Employees

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, is pleased to announced that its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd ("Cust2Mate") has hired an additional 22 employees to support the Cust2Mate's rapid expansion.

Following the appointment of Mr. Rafael Yam to the position of CEO of A2Z's Cust2Mate smart shopping cart division, and as part of Cust2Mate's transformation to a sales and product company, Cust2Mate has recently hired a highly qualified team as follows:

1 Chief Operations Manager

6 Senior Software Engineers

6 Computer Programmers

1 Senior Logistics Manager

3 Logistic and Delivery Technicians

2 Hardware Support Personnel

3 Senior Marketing and Sales Specialists

The newly expanded team is tasked with aggressively advancing our expansion plans in order to fulfil the great demand from worldwide retailers at the highest profession level of product, delivery and service.

Bentsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z stated "It's an exciting time for us as a company and with Rafael's expertise and drive we have gone from a run to a sprint in business terms. We were able to hand pick to best of the best employees to join our team which are all highly specialized in their respective fields. This will help us to aggressively rollout our plans. We are confident that the exceptional standards of these employees will continue to add immense value to our company.

At this time we would also like to give you a preview of what everyone is so excited about."

To see how the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart works please click here https://drive.google.com/file/d/14dsXfHzpxm4UNQfrJZhnKIMvAYqSjERz/view?usp=sharing

