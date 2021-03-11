How John C. Lettera Is Changing The Real Estate Industry With RealFi Financial LLC, The Alternative To Typical Investment Firms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / As the founder and CEO of RealFi Financial LLC, John C. Lettera seeks to provide clients with a technology-driven alternative to the typical investment firm. John began investing in real estate in 1990, during the nadir of the real estate market. He remembers that, at the time, access to capital was severely restricted, and investors were genuinely panicked. Instead of letting the panic get to him, John decided to invest in his education to get ahead.

"Space in the capital stack was opening up as institutional lenders were sticking with safe loans. I capitalized on the opportunity as a lot of real estate sat below that top tier, falling either into the value-add category or in secondary or tertiary markets, currently off the radar screen of the most risk-averse lenders. I quickly realized that this is a legal intensive industry and decided to attend law school," John says.

Fast forward 30 years and John has successfully pursued entrepreneurship and is the founder of his own company, RealFi, which is now recognized as one of the nation's leading mortgage companies, employing hundreds of professionals and continuing to grow exponentially. Through its subsidiaries, RealFi is an originator of qualified and non-qualified residential home mortgages. The firm is a direct lender focused on originating commercial real estate bridge loans in major markets throughout the United States.

Real estate is a difficult business, so it makes sense that John needs to keep motivation at the forefront to get ahead and stay ahead.

"I have always enjoyed investing in real estate and different businesses. Investing in real estate was great, but I wasn't creating any real enterprise value for myself. The more I learned about investing, the more I realized that a successful business is one that can be sold at a price that includes a return on investment commensurate with the risk involved," John says.

This was the motivating factor behind institutionalizing John's real estate investments into a real business that can be sold, either privately or to the public, for a large multiple. Because John began investing in real estate early on, he wanted to learn as much as he could and absorb as much as possible. Over the years, he developed a true appreciation for how the capital stack, or the financial structure, of a real estate deal, works.

"I was intrigued at all the different types of capital invested into a real estate asset and the relationship between each category. The more I learned about the relationship between equity and debt, the more I liked being involved on the debt side. I appreciate how every real estate deal is unique, and the factors that contribute to the potential risks and returns vary. The structure of the capital stack will, therefore, also vary from deal to deal. It's a constant intellectual challenge," John outlines.

Always one for rising to the challenge, John has taken the platform given to him with his business to redefine the future of real estate lending. To differentiate himself and his business from the competition, he focuses on the changing market and continuously diversifying. In the next chapter, John is looking forward to growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

"We are also constantly upgrading our technology to ensure we employ the latest financial technologies to streamline the traditionally out-of-date and non-transparent lending process and flow with the cacophony of invention, new technologies, and methodologies of working. I have learned that for this organization to continue to thrive, we need to listen to the people on the front lines and adopt an adaptable, engaging, and fluid management style," John outlines.

